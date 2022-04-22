Inspired to Inspire by her personal life experience, knowledge and desire to Look Lavish, Youthful and Beautiful, Dr. Suzanne Yu announces she is creating a new High Fashion Clothing Brand and Beauty line for Anti Aging

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being an entrepreneur isn't always easy, especially for women, but the rewards that come from achieving self made success are more than worth persevering through challenges and adversity. Your mindset doesn't simply influence the way you think, it also impacts the way you act, show up in the world, and can build or break confidence. Your thoughts become words, words become behaviors, then words become habits, Suzanne explains. If you're able to change your narrative and tell yourself that you're sure you can achieve success, you're far more likely to make success a reality instead of questioning yourself and your abilities to achieve your goals. Dr. Yu truly believes that having an education is very important for the next generation, her own success in life is proof that having a high education is very important. She is creating a Foundation that will provide underprivileged Children a scholarship for college. Suzanne is a Doctor, Philanthropist, Movie Producer, Actress, Business Woman, and is going to be launching her own High Fashion Brand and Skincare line for anti aging. Both lines are inspired by her personal taste and style. Dr. Yu has a busy career and spends most of her time with patiences. Suzanne knows how important it is to take care of herself with healthy habits most important how you present yourself to others through clothing and beauty. Her new brands will come from her heart and soul.

Suzanne was born in ShenYang, China but immigrated to the US for better opportunities and freedom. She is an Executive Movie Producer for "The Comeback Trail," starring three Oscar-winning actors, Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, and Morgan Freeman. She is also a medical doctor, with a PhD, and is currently an anesthesiologist in New York City. Readers will be fascinated to learn her unique path and ascension to becoming a true industry insider working alongside the biggest names in show business and the most dedicated doctors who save lives. It all began with a painful childhood. Suzanne recalls dark memories from her childhood in China that became the trigger for her desire for change. "During a horrific turbulent time in China's history, my father's political views did not agree with the Government at the time. He was wrongfully accused. He was forced to step down from his position as a result of his opposition, then was punished for his anti-cultural revolution view. A traumatic, yet hardening scene in my life was when my father was humiliated and tortured, in front of us. After these events, my whole family was exiled to a remote farm far away from the big city, to get re-educated by peasants," Suzanne recalled.

Suzanne started to feel singled out as a child and treated differently by others, even being labeled as a "bad child." "Even though I studied well and was always at the head of my class, I was never granted an award when the other students were receiving theirs," she recalled.

What kept her happy and inspired was her passion for the arts. "My passion for the arts was immense, and even at a young age I was very competitive by nature and my dream was to be an artist," she said.

Suzanne recalled telling her mother about her dream. "She held my hand and said that it would be too risky to be an artist in China, that I was a brilliant child and should not waste your education or potential. She wanted me to be a doctor, like herself, so that I could always take care of myself and others in need. I looked into my mother's eyes and I realized this would be my mother's decision for me for the rest of my life." At the age of 16, Suzanne was accepted into the China Medical University and later graduated with a medical degree. Nonetheless, Yu never forgot her dream. She was drawn to America and the desire for freedom. "Freedom has always been a strong desire that drove me, especially during and after a turbulent 10 years of my life, surviving the Cultural Revolution in China," she said. After she graduated from China Medical University, she was accepted at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1988, she moved to America. Even though she initially struggled with her English, within three and a half years, she received her PhD degree. "I challenged myself once again by studying hard and within 2 years I was able to pass the licensing exams, and move to New York City to start my residency. I began my studies at the NYU Medical Center, and this experience consisted of the first time I felt discriminated against because of my race and gender," she recalls. "I was expected to be well behaved and quiet, totally submissive, and to never speak or ask questions about anything. Once again, I felt a feeling similar to my childhood and had a flashback back to the farm and being punished like I was in China." Despite those negative feelings, Suzanne didn't get discouraged. She kept going. "I always knew I was a survivor. To this day, that year of training has taught me so much in my life and it truly helped me to grow into the professional person I am today," she said. "I am thankful for the hardships that I went through, as they made me strong, and enabled me to persevere. Ultimately, I grew into an influential individual and a great anesthesiologist. Suzanne explains getting involved in movies gives her so much pleasure"The Comeback Trail" which will hit theaters this summer after a long set back due to covid. More to come on her new brands!

We asked Suzanne for 5 beauty Tips.

Mental stability is very important, says Dr. Yu, beauty is not skin deep you need to smile and love! Get plenty of sleep, up to 7 or 8 hours a night at least. Intermittent fasting, eat more fruits and green vegetables, proteins and fats are important and less carbohydrates. Exercise often, dancing, yoga, and singing are my favorites to get my body moving! I do traditional Chinese Dancing with a dance group 3 to 5 times a week. I do an Anti aging Skincare regime: must apply retinol cream at night, Vitamin C and E serum daily and wear sunscreen everyday, a minimum of 30 SPF.

