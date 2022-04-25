Founder of Fit Body Boot Camp Launches Breakthrough Glute Workout Device

Steve Hochman's GX5 TRAINER™ is NOW available on Indiegogo

Strap it. Work it. Shape it.

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hochman, renowned southern California trainer and co-founder of Fit Body Boot Camp, has invented the first wearable glute-activating device, now available through crowdfunding on Indiegogo. Check it out here!

The GX5 TRAINER™ automatically corrects your form for maximum glute activation. It is now available for purchase on Indiegogo. (PRNewswire)

Renowned southern California trainer and co-founder of Fit Body Boot Camp invents first wearable glute-activating device

"After training thousands of clients over the past 20 years, I discovered that 90 percent of people struggle to activate their glutes," said Hochman. "The GX5 TRAINER's patent-pending design redirects your body's energy allowing your glutes to work up to 87% more."

The set straps to your shoe for maximum glute activation, form correction, and pain alleviation during all lower body workouts. The GX5 TRAINER™ is the only wearable product on the market that corrects your form during both stationary and moving exercises, such as walking lunges.

By purchasing the GX5 TRAINER™, you will also receive free access to the GX5 FIT app featuring:

6 Week Booty Lift Series

How-to library for popular glute exercises

Live and recorded GX5 glute classes

"We believe this product has the potential to take off on a global scale," said Hochman. "The GX5 TRAINER™ is ready for mass-production, but we need more capital to really make a splash in the U.S. health and fitness market. We've decided to launch the product with Indiegogo, a platform to fund ingenious, work-in-progress products and ideas. We're ready for mass production and we will begin shipping in June!"

GX5 FIT, Inc.

GX5 FIT, founded in Irvine, California in 2021, is a fitness and wellness brand aimed at achieving world peace through perkier booties. Whether you are a seasoned fitness pro, getting back on track, or just looking to feel better, we can help. Purchase the GX5 TRAINER™ and download the GX5 FIT app to access your FREE 6-week booty lift series with Steve Hochman and the GX5 team. Strap it. Work it. Shape it. Find us on Indiegogo.

Media Contacts:

Steve Hochman

Founder

909-529-2079

steve@gx5fit.com

Thad Hoffmaster

Investor Relations

909-529-2079

thad@gx5fit.com

