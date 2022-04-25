Hyundai Partners with One Tree Planted to Restore Forests Nationwide

Hyundai Donates $150,000 to Help Plant Trees Across the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization that focuses on global reforestation. Hyundai's donation will assist in the planting of 150,000 trees across the country throughout 2022, with the partnership kicking off on April 23 during a tree planting event at the iconic Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Matt Hill, founder & chief environmental evangelist at One Tree Planted, Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America and Dana W. White, chief communications officer at One Tree Planted in San Francisco, Calif. on Apr. 23, 2022. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

The initiative is the latest to underscore Hyundai Motor's commitment to sustainability, mitigating environmental impacts caused by climate change and advancing its Progress for Humanity company vision. Hyundai is making significant investments in its journey toward electrification leadership, with plans to have 23 eco-friendly vehicles globally and one million electric vehicles by 2025, and a fully electrified vehicle lineup by 2040.

"Hyundai is committed to the environment and innovative mobility solutions," said Dana W. White, chief communications officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "This means creating a more sustainable future for everyone. It's critical to take care of our planet and One Tree Planted is a natural partner for us to further this mission."

"One Tree Planted is proud to continue our partnership with Hyundai, which includes two IONIQ 5's they have generously donated to be part of the One Tree Planted fleet," said Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. "With Hyundai's support, we are restoring vital ecosystems and empowering local communities across the United States. As the trees grow, they will combat the effects of climate change and create a brighter future for the next generation."

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America