Big Tex Trailers Launches 2 New Mega Duty Tandem Axle Dumps⁠--20GX & 20LP

ADDISON, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Tex Trailers has launched two all-new Mega Duty Tandem Axle Dump Trailers that are helping meet a growing need across construction, junk removal, and landscaping industries. Starting at an impressive 20,000 pound GVWR, these heavy-duty dumps will also help round out Big Tex's dump trailer lineup for professional-grade owners looking for added strength and features.

"These new dump trailers were built with strength and performance in mind," said Robert Posey, Dealer Sales Manager for Big Tex Trailers. "From their professional-grade materials to their user-friendly features, these new Mega Duty Dumps are a direct result of our team's dedication to giving our dealers smart trailering solutions that their customers can rely on day in and day out."

Both the 20GX and 20LP come standard with features to help tackle nearly any job, including two 10,000 pound torsion axles with Super Single Wheels, a self-contained electric hydraulic scissor hoist, a crank-style roll tarp, and a multi-functional rear gate that gives owners multiple options for spreading loose gravel, dirt, and other aggregates.

Each dump trailer also features a low-profile, 30-inch deck height for easy loading and unloading of debris and heavy equipment. The heavy-duty dump box includes 36-inch tall sides built with heavy-duty 10-gauge steel and a 7-gauge steel floor.

These Mega Duty Dumps can also be upgraded with several popular Big Tex options, including the ramp package that comes with 6-foot slide-in ramps to help with loading and unloading heavy equipment into the dump bed.

The 20GX is the gooseneck model and comes standard with a 10-inch I-beam neck, a round adjustable pin 2-5/16-inch gooseneck coupler, and a spare tire mount in the neck.

The 20LP is the bumper pull model and comes standard with a 10-inch I-Beam main frame and an adjustable 2-5/16-inch Demco EZ Latch coupler.

Learn more about the new Mega Duty Tandem Axle Dump Trailers at BigTexTrailers.com or reach out to your local Big Tex Trailers Dealer.

About Big Tex Trailers

Since 1982, Big Tex Trailers has established its place as America's #1 professional grade trailer manufacturer by focusing on the needs of their customers and delivering industry-leading quality, durability, and value. As a manufacturer, Big Tex provides its dealers with all the necessary resources to grow their business and boasts the nation's largest inventory. Big Tex Trailers is a brand of ATW, North America's leading manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts, and accessories.

