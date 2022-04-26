Blue Triangle Now Available in AWS Marketplace

New offering links the end-user experience with business outcomes to quantify the impact of online performance

RICHMOND, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Triangle, a leading provider of digital experience analytics for online businesses, has worked with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to provide availability of its Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) Platform in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

From small in-house applications to large-scale enterprise websites and cloud-based applications, anyone with an AWS account can now accelerate the purchasing process and adoption of Blue Triangle's proven suite of DEM services.

"Availability in AWS Marketplace opens the door for AWS customers and digital teams to leverage Blue Triangle's real-time analytics and performance management to predict the revenue impact of website optimizations and improve business outcomes," said Lance Ullom, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Triangle.

With flexible pricing and deployment options, the firm's innovative offerings, including Business Analytics, Real User Monitoring, Synthetic Monitoring, Tag Governance, and Content Security Policy (CSP) Management are more accessible than ever to help organizations drive revenue and boost conversions.

Ullom added, "We are excited to announce availability in AWS Marketplace to bring Blue Triangle to those looking for a data-driven approach to performance management and operational monitoring, which many of our clients rely on to delight customers and improve their bottom line."

Traditional enterprise web analytics are great to analyze abandonment rates on a single page but fall short in providing an actionable, real-time analysis of the customer journey across your website that directly improve business results. This is where Blue Triangle differentiates itself from other analytics tools.

About Blue Triangle

Blue Triangle's software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based offering combines digital performance management with rich analytics to help online businesses improve digital experiences that have a direct impact on revenue. With Blue Triangle, teams can track the experience of every web and mobile app visitor in real-time and identify specific web performance, third-party tag, and purchase path issues measurably affecting revenue. This data empowers teams to improve and secure their digital experiences along the most critical areas of the customer journey. To learn more about Blue Triangle, visit www.bluetriangle.com.

Media Contact:

sales@bluetriangletech.com

SOURCE Blue Triangle