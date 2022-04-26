NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling consumer technology brand, iOttie, is excited to announce the expansion of its Velox Series of iPhone accessories. A new gold standard in style and technology, the Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount, the Velox Magnetic Flush Mount, and the Velox Wireless Duo Stand are the newest additions to the brand's series designed for MagSafe compatible iPhones. The new products are available for purchase on iOttie.com beginning today, April 26, 2022, and will be available on Amazon in May.

Best-selling consumer electronics brand, iOttie, introduces new iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 accessories for the road and the home or office with its expanded Velox series. (PRNewswire)

IOTTIE EXPANDS ITS STYLISH VELOX™ SERIES WITH ADDITIONAL MAGSAFE COMPATIBLE MOUNTS AND CHARGING DEVICES

"We are excited to introduce these extensions to the Velox line, " said Eric Kang, Vice President of iOttie. "The customization that these various products offer will enable even more people to take advantage of MagSafe technology in the car, home, or office."

The Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount ($59.95) lets you choose between dashboard and windshield installation to find the perfect mounting location for your MagSafe iPhone. Featuring a streamlined profile that utilizes a friction ring and snap lock, adjusting the arm is quick and hassle-free. Powerful magnets provide precise alignment for efficient wireless charging at speeds of up to 7.5W and hold your iPhone in place even on the roughest terrain.

The Velox Magnetic Flush Mount ($29.95) is a compact, low-profile dash mount that blends seamlessly into any vehicle's interior without obstructing your view. Featuring a ball joint that rotates, swivels, and tilts, you can easily adjust the mount head to find your ideal viewing angle with just one hand. Mount with confidence thanks to the advanced adhesive base and powerful magnets which securely hold your phone in place.

Take the Velox Series into your home or office with the Velox Wireless Duo Stand ($69.95). With dual charging capabilities, you can wirelessly charge your MagSafe compatible iPhone along with your AirPods or other Qi-enabled earbuds. The magnetic mounting face securely holds your iPhone to ensure an efficient charge at speeds of up to 7.5W. The wireless charging pad offers 5W of power for Qi-enabled devices and accessories.

The Velox Series is presented in midnight blue and features silicone mounting faces to provide enhanced grip while also offering a more gentle connection to your device and joins the previously released Velox Wireless Air Vent Mount and the Velox Magnetic Air Vent Mount, which debuted in 2021.

