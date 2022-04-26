Ready Capital Closes in Excess of $1.9 Billion in Bridge Financing During First Quarter of 2022

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") today announced more than $1.9 billion in closed origination for its National Bridge Lending Platform. During the first quarter, Ready Capital closed more than 70 bridge loans totaling more than $1.9 billion. The recent quarter's results build on the company's success during 2021, during which Ready Capital closed 180 bridge loans totaling approximately $3.7 billion in funding.

"We started 2022 in a position of strength by following through on our commitment to the diverse needs of our clients," said David A. Cohen, Managing Director and Co-Head of the National Bridge Lending platform. "We have deepened our relationships with participants in the small- and mid-market space to find innovative solutions for transitional deals in both cashflowing and non-cashflowing projects, enabling us to serve more clients in this challenging environment."

