Retro Stage Will Host Its 5th Anniversary Celebration in May: Vintage Spirit Lives Forever

MONTEREY, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the fifth anniversary of Retro Stage. Retro Stage will be hosting a celebration on the site in May with a unique collection on display and affordable prices. Over time, Retro Stage has launched many high-quality retro products, such as 1920s flapper dresses, 1950s swing dresses, 1960s pencil dresses, fishtail dresses, vintage swimsuits, jumpsuits, rompers, and vintage shoes and accessories.

Every season, Retro Stage will launch a special collection based on the celebration theme, Valentine's Day, Christmas, Halloween, Wedding, and plus-size collection. More collections are waiting for you to explore! Follow Retro Stage.com now to see what vintage look surprises you the most!

For those who love vintage fashion, it's a great pleasure to explore fashion history with Retro Stage. Retro Stage is a vintage-inspired brand that provides a wide range of 1920s, 1950s, and 1960s clothing, swimsuits, rompers, and jumpsuits for many countries. "The admiration of vintage fashion from these eras inspires us so much that in February 2022, we threw a 1920s-themed party in Paris to share the timelessness of these aesthetics with the public, with our guests all done up in beaded flapper gowns, satin gloves, and rhinestone headbands provided by yours truly!" said Retro Stage.

Retro Stage: Vintage Spirit Lives Forever (PRNewswire)

This is Retro Stage's Story

Have you ever been obsessed with the golden age of flapper girls? As seen in The Great Gatsby, the Roaring Twenties was the pinnacle of jazz-age fashion.

When watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which shows off the classic style of the 1950s, is one of Mrs. Maisel's favorite swing dresses your favorite, too? In the 1950s, Christian Dior's "New Look" inspired the world to take an entirely novel approach to fashion, from the dream combination of Audrey and Givenchy to the gorgeous Marilyn Monroe.

In the 1960s, The Beatles, a band made up of four boys from Liverpool, sang about the helplessness and confusion of youth. The mod fashion and hippie movements that swept through the world at that same time still influence today's fashion.

In 2022, a vintage theater called Retro Stage officially invites you to participate in this spectacular show of 20th-century glories, just as our Parisian friends did. This stage was created by a group of retro enthusiasts who love the styles of the 1920s, 1950s, and 1960s.

In this theater, plays with themes of "The Roaring Twenties" and "The New Look" are performed every day through the art of fashion. Retro Stage's clothing expresses the value of retro aesthetics with unique cuts and classic silhouettes.

"We are inspired by the great 20th-century classics such as The Great Gatsby, The Miller's Beautiful Wife, Sabrina, Joy House, High Society, and Funny Faces, etc." Retro Stage has said. "We want to make you stand out at parties and help you stay glamorous in everyday life with our vibrant clothing and unique sense of women's understanding and pursuit of beauty."

We have all witnessed the evolution of fashion in the 21st century that has been driven by the Internet and social media. "Thanks to our talented designers, we will continue to keep retro styles alive and design more satisfactory vintage-style clothing for our customers." —Retro Stage

1920s Sequined Fringe Dress

Now you can live the Roaring Twenties again, from ballroom dancing to the spinning Charleston! You will be amazed at how beautiful you are when standing on the dance floor in this flapper dress. The dress's glittering sequins, fringe, and elaborate decoration symbolize the wild and vivid 20s.

Turquoise 1950s Stripes Romper & Skirt

This 1950s turquoise-striped romper & skirt set can be used alone or as a dress with a bow-adorned hem, just like a pinup girl might wear in vintage magazines. This outfit is perfect for the beach, vacation, and everyday life. Check out Mrs. Maisel's favorite swing dress collection, as well as our 1950s jumpsuits.

1960s Ruffle Lace-up Fishtail Dress

Whether you're on a date or attending a dance, a fishtail dress can make you look more gorgeous, feminine, and eye-catching. This 1960s pumpkin-colored fishtail dress with lace-up ruffles features elegant pleating and belting reminiscent of an ancient Greek goddess, making it flowing and glamorous. The elastic material makes it incredibly comfortable to wear. Check out more 1960s fishtail dresses and pencil dresses.

3pcs Red Retro Lady Bikini Set

With a bright and retro pinup girl pattern, this bikini set will make you the focus of every passerby's endless praise on the sunny beach in summer! If you love art and want to wear retro items, this is the right choice for your summer. Browse Retro Stage's swimsuit collection to see more retro bikini sets, one-piece swimsuits, tankini sets, skirted swimsuits, swimsuit cover-ups, and more.

Black 1950s Polka Dot Patchwork Belt Jumpsuit

Like a jazz diva in the 1950s, sing soulful songs under romantic lights while wearing a classic beige bodice with black polka dots and black jazz trousers, a simple and retro style. The polka dot pattern looks youthful and refreshing in all seasons and is classic and vogue. Check out more vintage fashion jumpsuits.

1950s Floral Halter Lace-up Vintage Romper

The fragrance of daisies flutters all around a field, where tiny green buds are blooming. Wearing this, you will feel like a 1950s girl picnicking by a stream in the forest. This romper is made of comfortable fabric that is gentle on the skin to make you feel cool and pleasant in summer. Check out more charming rompers.

Lori's Design at Retro Stage - For Autism Awareness

Loralei Fisher is a 6-year-old girl who was diagnosed with autism together with her three siblings. When Lori found a bag of balloons and cut them up with scissors to make dresses for her dolls, everyone was amazed at her work—these designs were unbelievable! A webpage was also created to display her work, and we got in touch with Lori's mother and decided to help make her design a reality. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and Lori's fashion college fund. We want to spread Lori's story and promote awareness of autism.

Sustainability & Ethics

Retro Stage's factories explicitly prohibit the use of animal fur and fabrics that may cause environmental pollution in the production process, and they strictly control the quality of fabrics and manufacturing processes. Retro Stage's factories reduce material loss and improve production efficiency by accurately arranging workers and optimizing production processes. "Our workers are mostly women," Retro Stage said. "Providing employment opportunities for women is very important to us."

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a famous vintage fashion brand. With a passion for everything retro, they provide a unique variety of clothing and accessories from the 1920s, 1950s, and 1960s. France, USA, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, United Arab Emirates, many influencers around the world proudly post their Retro Stage looks online.

For more information, please visit: https://www.retro-stage.com/

Instagram: @retrostage_official

Facebook: @RetroStageOfficial

TikTok: @retrostage_us

Twitter: @RetroStagecom

YouTube: Retro Stage

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retro Stage