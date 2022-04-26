Seekr Announces Advisory Board Composed of Innovative Leaders from Business and Academia

Recognized experts in technology, cybersecurity, sociology, and bias will advance the company's commitment to helping consumers make informed decisions about the quality of online information

VIENNA, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, an internet technology company, announced today the formation of its Advisory Board, a group of respected and recognized industry leaders, academics, and subject matter experts who will provide guidance on innovation, content, and marketing. The formation of the Advisory Board comes on the heels of the recent launch of Seekr Search, an alternative to existing search engines, offering objective results combined with advanced information analysis to assist users in judging the quality of content.

The Advisory Board consists of experts who have made outstanding achievements in technology development, artificial intelligence, racial bias research, and counterfactual thinking. They will help guide the company as it establishes Seekr Search as a reliable and transparent search engine empowering people by illuminating harmful, misleading, and inauthentic behavior online.

Initial members are:

Mutale Nkonde – CEO, AI for the People: A noted AI policy analyst and researcher , Nkonde writes widely and speaks at conferences worldwide about race and technology. She is currently an affiliate at the Digital Civil Society Lab at Stanford and was a former fellow at the Berkman Klein Center of Internet and Society at Harvard . She was part of the team that introduced the Algorithmic Accountability Act into the House of Representatives, and has testified to the House Energy and Commerce Committee to support the Act. She is also the founder of the Dorothy Vaughn tech symposium, a briefing series that takes place on Capitol Hill.

Dr. John V. Petrocelli - Professor of Psychology at Wake Forest University : Petrocelli is an experimental social psychologist who researches, writes, and speaks about the science of communication and decision making. His research and contribution areas focus on counterfactual thinking, metacognition, attitude strength, and persuasion. He is the author of The Life-Changing Science of Detecting Bullshit, and has written more than 50 papers in his field's most prestigious journals, including the Journal of Personal and Social Psychology .

Evan Selinger – Professor of Philosophy at Rochester Institute of Technology and an Affiliate Scholar at Northeastern University's Center for Law, Innovation, and Creativity: Selinger is currently a member of the Institute for Defense Analysis' Legal, Moral, and Ethical (LME) working group, tasked with improving military policy. The group contributes to a DARPA-funded project that uses artificial intelligence to responsibly enhance the autonomy of non-lethal technological systems. He advises legal and advocacy organizations, including the ACLU and Stop Surveillance Technology Oversight Project. An author of numerous books, his most recent is Re-Engineering Humanity .

Darren Shou - Head of Technology for NortonLifeLock: Prior to NortonLifeLock, Shou spent 15 years at Symantec, where he held leadership positions in strategy, research, and development, resulting in numerous innovations across all business areas that collectively impacted hundreds of millions of customers. Previously, he worked at Microsoft.

"We are pleased to have this preeminent set of individuals join Seekr's Advisory Board," said Pat Condo, Founder and CEO of Seekr. "Seekr is advancing the state of search by harnessing AI for the benefit of the people. We believe that search should be self-directed without predetermined results and that transparency and choice is what all of us are striving for."

About Seekr Technologies Inc.

Seekr is a privately held internet technology company that prioritizes transparency and empowers user choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Current services include an independent search engine powered by AI technology, which evaluates information and presents a Seekr Score and Political Lean Indicator. Seekr is committed to giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find trustworthy content in context.

