TransPerfect's GlobalLink Vasont Inspire CCMS Selected by American Health Plans to Support Open Enrollment Document Rollout

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been chosen by American Health Plans to streamline its document preparation process for enrollment. The solution consists of the GlobalLink Vasont Inspire CCMS platform and Vasont Inspire's Medical Benefits Starter Kit, which combine to simplify the process of managing and updating documents for plan customers.

American Health Plans, a division of Tennessee-based American Health Partners, owns and manages Medicare Advantage institutional special-needs plans (I-SNPS) in 10 states for seniors who reside in long-term care facilities. Each year, the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires all Medicare Advantage providers to publish their plan documents before October 1. As American Health Plans continues to expand its membership into different states, it needed to scale its process for preparing mandatory documents (SBCs, EOCs, and ANOCs) in English and in other languages. American Health Plans required a solution that improved information consistency while minimizing unneeded changes.

Using GlobalLink Vasont Inspire, a component content management system (CCMS), American Health Plans will be able to provide its members clear and accurate plan booklets while meeting government-required deadlines through greater efficiency in preparing and translating plan documents.

GlobalLink Vasont Inspire is part of TransPerfect's GlobalLink CCMS technology group, a division focused on facilitating automated document publication in English and other languages. With this new solution in place, American Health Plans can make changes in one place that propagate across all plan documents, increasing their capabilities to serve members from diverse populations and across multiple languages without increasing the effort to prepare content.

Robin Bradley, Chief Operating Officer at American Health Plans, said, "TransPerfect is working with us to improve our process for document preparation, ensuring that all our content is up-to-date, accessible in multiple languages, and compliant with government regulations. These solutions allow us to focus less time on document preparation so we can invest more resources in providing the best possible healthcare and services for our clients to maintain their optimum health and wellness."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "TransPerfect is proud to provide technology that helps American Health Plans better serve seniors and others seeking affordable healthcare."

About GlobalLink CCMS

TransPerfect's GlobalLink CCMS business unit provides the world's best digital foundations for helping companies comply with regulations while delivering superior customer experiences with personalized content at scale. Health-related organizations large and small—from Bayer, Merck, and GE Healthcare to NeuroPace, LifeScan, and BioTek—rely on GlobalLink CCMS solutions. As one of those solutions, GlobalLink Vasont Inspire reduces costs in content production by 63% and production timelines by 59%. GlobalLink CCMS solutions have received numerous awards, including several appearances on the EContent 100 list of "best and brightest digital content companies." For more information, visit www.GlobalLinkCCMS.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About American Health Plans

American Health Plans, a division of Franklin, Tennessee-based American Health Partners is a leader in the provider-owned Medicare Advantage industry. Through Institutional Special Needs Plans (ISNPs) and Institutional-Equivalent Special Needs Plans (IESNPs), American Health Plans equips senior living providers with a business model that can reduce financial risk by improving clinical outcomes across all levels of care. This division currently has co-ownership and partnership agreements with long-term care providers in Georgia, Florida, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Texas and Tennessee and Idaho. For more information, visit AmHealthPlans.com or call (800) 766-9404.

