Black Rock Coffee Bar Accelerates its Growth in Arizona with the Opening of its Third Store in Tucson

The coffee chain founded in Oregon now has 26 locations in Arizona

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar bolsters its rapid growth in the U.S. with the announcement of a new drive-thru-only store opening in Tucson, Arizona. Conveniently located within one mile of the Tucson airport at 2705 East Valencia Road between South Country Club Rd. and S. Tucson Blvd., the new Black Rock store will open on Friday, May 6th. Black Rock will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week. This is Black Rock's third location in Tucson and 26th in the state.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Drive-Thru-Only Store in Tucson, AZ (PRNewswire)

"Our continued expansion in southern Arizona is fueled by coffee, community and connection," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We are thrilled to be opening our third location in Tucson, strategically placed within a mile of the airport to help provide people traveling in and out of Arizona with fast, friendly service. Our team is grateful for the ability to serve local Tucson residents."

Guided by its three principles - coffee, community and connection, the popular coffee chain was founded in Oregon and is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt with over 100 retail locations, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar Energy Drinks (PRNewswire)

Black Rock Coffee Bar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar) (PRNewswire)

