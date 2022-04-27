Built In Announces the 100 Winners of Its Awards Program Honoring Rising Women in Tech

The 2022 Moxie Awards Celebrate the Outsized Contributions of Women in the Industry
CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In is pleased to release its 2022 Moxie Awards Program, which honors rising women in tech. See the full winners list below and learn more about the 100 winners here.
"I'm extending my sincerest congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Moxie Awards Program," saya Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO, Built In. "I look forward to seeing where they'll take their careers in tech. Based on their achievements thus far, along with their demonstrable potential, it's clear they're on a trajectory to become the next generation of leaders in tech. I'm so proud Built In can be a forum in which to honor them."
The 100 winners work across a range of tech and tech-adjacent disciplines, including but not limited to engineering, marketing, product and design. What they share in common is "moxie," a quality Built In defines as a combination of courage, determination, energy and know-how.
The Tech Industry and Esteemed Judges' Panel Joins in Mission to Elevate Women
"We received more than twice the number of entries we did last year, and 2022 represents only the second year of this program," says Katris. "This dramatic uptick in nominations is a testament to the industry's enthusiasm for celebrating women on the rise. And it's the same level of commitment we saw from our 2022 judges' panel. These extraordinary women leaders had the unenviable task of selecting winners from more than 900 incredible nominees. I consider myself fortunate to call them partners in our mission to elevate women across tech."
The judges' panel included 35 women leaders with far-fanging areas of expertise, including technology, design, customer success, DEI, marketing and women's professional advancement, to name just a few.
The 2022 Moxie Awards Program Winners
Johanna Acevedo, Group Engineering Manager, Global IT Chicago, Deere & Company
Veronica Adorisio, Account Manager, Propel
Asieh Ahani, Head of Data Analytics, MassMutual
Amy Angelo, Senior Client Success Manager, Popmenu
Madalyn Armijo, Director of Account Management, Vise
Alegria Baquero, Senior Software Engineer, Team Lead, Zocdoc
Meg Bednarcik, Engineering Manager, Panorama Education
Neeharika Bhartiya, Director of Strategy & Operations, Fivetran
Jennifer Bodie, Events Manager, ID.me
Rochelle Williams Brann, Head of People Programs, Step Mobile
Tori Campbell, Motion Capture Stage Technician, 2K
Ferheen Chaudhry, Senior Product Manager, Boost Insurance
Sheila Cherian, Senior Engineering Manager, Farmer's Fridge
Nicole Chiantello, Director of Product, Pie Insurance
Jessica Chung, Crafter, 8th Light
Carri Craver, Senior UX Designer, Take Command
Renee Danna, Senior Manager of People, Favor Delivery
Rene Day, Senior Director, Total Rewards and People Operations, Stack Overflow
Flavia DeAndrade, Technical Program Manager, Markforged
Amber Dorst, Director, Technology, Spreetail
Emily Dretzka, Associate Product Manager, Boulevard
Frederike Dubeau, Manager & Data Scientist, Logic20/20
Sarah Eckles, Senior Cloud Platform Engineer, Gemini
Hannah Espina, Senior Copywriter and Content Strategist (Part of the UX/UI Design team), Saatva
Rachel Euchner, Director, Flight Test Engineering, Kranze Technology Solutions
Nicole Frapolly, Senior Manager of Data Infrastructure, Data Strategy and Data Warehouse, Enova
Sarah Fricke, Senior Director, Sales Enablement, RingCentral
Grace Ge, Associate Director, Data Engineering, MobilityWare
Isabella Giannini, Director of Customer Loyalty and Axon Aid Co-lead, Axon
Kara Gibson, Senior Public Relations Manager, SmartAsset
Kelsey Godwin, Senior Director, Member Success, Carrot Fertility
Jigyasa Grover, Machine Learning Engineer, Twitter
Madhuri Gupta, Lead Data Scientist, Enova
Selah Hampton, Senior Manager of Growth, US Mobile
Adrienne Hardin, Senior Customer Communication and Engagement Manager, TrustRadius
Cynthia Hayward, Senior Manager, IT Risk, Enova
Emma Heizer, Director of Experience Design, Mixlab
Lauren Hetu, Lead Gameplay Designer, Phoenix Labs
Grace Houghton-Larsen, Talent Acquisition Coordinator, BetterCloud
Salle Ingle, Lead AWS Architect, Cloudticity
Emily Jacobs, Senior Data Engineer, Gopuff
Tanya Jones, Senior Manager Cybersecurity, Discover Financial Services
Stephanie Jourdan, Support Lead, Popmenu
Lauren Katzberg, Group Product Manager, Reverb
Meagan Keck, Program Director, Affinitiv
Jasmine Kent, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lead, Enova
Alicia Kortmeyer, Head of Talent Acquisition, Axle
Mansi Kothari, Group Product Manager, Maven Clinic
Lindsay Kulzer, Senior Manager, Engineering, Carrot Fertility
Tricia Leach, Senior Developer, Work & Co
Elynn Lee, Senior Product Manager, Opendoor
Jamie Levy, Director of R&D, Huntress
Lauren Linzer, Director of Marketing, Travelers Haven
Sam MacIlwaine, Mid Backend Engineer, Fluid Truck
Holly MacIntosh, Chief of Staff, Technology, 2K
Talar Malakian, Senior Director of Marketing Strategy, RECUR
Belinda Marchand, Director of Astrodynamics and Space Systems R&D; Adjunct Associate Professor at Purdue University, Slingshot Aerospace
Heather Martin, Director Application Development, Discover Financial Services
Chelsea Mathews, Manager of Audience Operations, Bombora
Alexa Maturana-Lowe, Director of Product, Core Experience, Fivetran
Deena McKay, Senior Delivery Consultant & US Co-Lead for Kin + Carta's Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Awareness (IDEA) Program, Kin + Carta
Kalyani Menon, Senior Director of Growth Marketing, Sealed
Molly Middleton, Recruiting Manager, Praxent
Megan Modl, Head of Design, Trust & Will
Yesenia Monroy, Senior Director, Global Operations, Feedonomics
Leah Nida, Chief of Staff to the CTO, Collectors
Crystal North, Director, Sales Enablement, Applause App Quality, Inc.
Susie O'Brien, Senior Product Manager, Packback
Madeline O'Hara, User Experience Architect II, SMS Assist LLC
Nicole Opalinski, Data Materials Specialist, AMP Robotics
Jamila Parham, Senior Project Manager/Owner of The Tech Unicorn, Microsoft and The Tech Unicorn
Emily Paul, Product Director, Sophia Genetics
Victoria Perizes, Senior Biomedical Solutions Specialist, Level Ex
Becky Pierson, Senior Principal Strategist, Kin + Carta
Emma Quigley, Senior Influencer Marketing Manager, Current
Carolyn Russell, Senior Software Engineer, Figure
Moana Sato, Sales Operations Manager, AMP Robotics
Danya Sauerhaft, Business Operations Manager, Wisetack
Shaina Semiatin, Director of Talent Acquisition, Grindr
Saloni Shah, Manager Software Engineering, Discover Financial Services
Aidan Sherr, Engineering Manager, Realtor.com
Bianca Siegel, Senior Analyst, SEO, GR0
Rory Skene, Director of Search Marketing, The Life Time Value Co
Jade Slade, Director of Global Field & Demand Generation, Mitratech
Carie Small, Director of Operations, SMART Monitoring, ADT
Margaret Smiley, Director, Data Operations, Quartet Health
Gina Smith, Director User Research, 2K
Courtney Stepien, Lead Data Scientist, Enova
Ana Lisa Sutherland, Software Engineer, Artsy
Liz Tashik, Senior Director, Client Experience, Movable Ink
Kelsey Van Bussum, Director Technology Capability Enablement, Discover Financial Services
Amelia Van Camp, Director of People AMER, Mirakl
Danielle Vargas, Solution Architect, Professional Services, Bringg
Andrea "Drea" Vidaure, Customer Success Specialist, RealWork Labs
Yolanda Washington, Senior Manager, Data Quality, Ookla
Jessica Wicks, Director of Marketing, Downstream, Proprio
Christina Willis, Senior Analyst, ColdQuanta
Rebecca Willison, Data Scientist, Farmer's Business Network
Daniela Wojciechowska, Senior Manager, Performance PR, GR0
Jenny Yin, Senior Manager of Engineering, Syndio
ABOUT THE 2022 MOXIE AWARDS
Built In's 2022 Moxie Awards Program celebrates outstanding women in tech whose leadership qualities, expertise and passion for their discipline indicate that they're likely to advance to the pinnacles of their careers. A judges' panel of celebrated women leaders in tech selected 100 winners, using scorecards with identifying information removed. To be nominated, participants must have met eligibility requirements: They must identify as women, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex; serve in roles such as director, individual contributor or manager but don't serve on executive or C-Suite teams; and work in traditional tech roles (engineering) or in tech-adjacent roles, which includes any discipline that supports a company's technology.
ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com
