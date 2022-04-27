Business reforms in Tianfu new area foster greater development opportunities

CHENGDU, China, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first place to pioneer the new development concept of a park city, Sichuan Tianfu New Area in western China, also a key part of the layout of Chengdu-Chongqing dual-city economic circle, is accelerating its pace to build itself into a model park city with high-quality development and a favorable business environment.

Sichuan Tianfu New Area creates a favorable business environment through reforms. (PRNewswire)

In order to stimulate market vitality and promote high-quality development, the area recently launched a plan for the comprehensive reform of its business environment in 2022, kicking off the 4.0 era to optimize its business environment.

Focusing on six dimensions－government service, key projects' construction, market resources, the legal system, market equity and innovation and entrepreneurship－the plan introduces 63 specific measures across 20 fields.

The plan clarifies that the year of 2022 should be a significant period for the area to promote the integrated reform of the business environment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a surging demand for the remote handling of tax services. The tax bureau of Tianfu New Area then took the chance to construct a one-stop service platform and build the tax collection platform into an "online tax service hall "integrating consultation and handling functions.

The tax bureau has also established a hierarchical, accurate and efficient consultation modes to achieve rapid responses to simple and commonly asked questions.

In the future, taxpayers will enjoy even more convenient and intelligent tax services in the area. According to the plan, the tax bureau will continue to optimize the tax service modes in a bid to realize a one-stop service of 140 businesses.

The optimization and improvement of tax services are the epitome of the continuous business environment reform in Tianfu New Area, officials said.

Tianfu New Area will continue to optimize the service capacity for enterprises in the whole life cycle and create a "one-stop" service mode, promoting services such as the online cancellation of enterprises and the application of electronic licenses.

It will continue to unleash the momentum of innovation and entrepreneurship by enhancing their vitality and introducing more talent.

According to the plan, in 2022, Tianfu New Area will focus on the layout of six major science and technology infrastructure projects, four interdisciplinary research platforms and six science and education infrastructure projects.

