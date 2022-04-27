EMU Baseball Standouts Sign NIL Deal with FinTech Startup, TiiCKER

DETROIT, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Eastern Michigan University (EMU) baseball standouts—Shane Easter, Zach Fruit, Mason Marquis and Glenn Miller, have signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement with Detroit-based TiiCKER, the world's first shareholder loyalty platform and top Midwest Startup and Tech Company to Watch in 2022. The athletes will receive merchandise and personal branding opportunities in exchange for social media promotions, public appearances, and other similar responsibilities.

TiiCKER EMU Baseball players/TiiCKER athletes Zach Fruit, Glenn Miller, Shane Easter and Mason Marquis. (PRNewswire)

TiiCKER's NIL Program is focused on so-called non-revenue sports like baseball, track and field and swimming, the college sport of TiiCKER founder Jeff Lambert, as these athletes train and compete equally and at the highest level, but with little fanfare. These "everyday athletes" mirror the often-overlooked "everyday investors" in the stock market, which is the focus of TiiCKER and its business model to give perks and rewards to all investors.

"Underdog stories have the power to inspire others for decades, and as a startup, we understand the dynamics of both the overlooked and the everyday competitor," said TiiCKER founder and CEO Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE). "Having these athletes on board is a win-win—it allows them an opportunity to work and experience real-life business and marketing, while also receiving the support they need to monetize their personal brand. They have a bright future ahead, and we're proud to kick off our "Everyday Athletes of TiiCKER" NIL Program with these EMU studs."

TiiCKER sponsorship is open to eligible student-athletes at any National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I University. With the ability to reach over 176,000 student-athletes across 24 sports and 350 schools, the program offers athletes of all genders an opportunity to become paid affiliate brand ambassadors. Launching in phases over the next 12 months, the program will begin with local underdog teams and scale nationwide by 2023.

Eric Roof, head baseball coach at Eastern Michigan University stated, "We are excited to create a partnership with TiiCKER and Jeff Lambert, who is a proven winner and former student-athlete himself. He understands the role of a D1 athlete and how determination and discipline can shape you into successful employees and future businesspeople. Add in that TiiCKER is headquartered in Detroit, and it makes the opportunity for our guys that much more meaningful and exciting."

The Eastern Michigan baseball team will face Alma College at Comerica Park tonight.

TiiCKER went live in July 2020, followed by its iOS app launch in November 2020 and Android launch in November 2021. The Detroit startup invented shareholder loyalty by delivering perks and rewards for America's 130 million everyday investors and connecting public companies to their most loyal affinity audience – owners.

Perks are available at TiiCKER.com or in the TiiCKER apps and can be redeemed when a shareholder creates an account and connects their brokerage account, verifying their stock ownership. To learn more about TiiCKER, or to claim shareholder rewards, please visit TiiCKER.com.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading and custom articles and content. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com .

Media Contact:

Devon Bradley

dbradley@TiiCKER.com

(517) 474-1573

Founded in 2019, TiiCKER invented direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. (PRNewsfoto/TiiCKER) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TiiCKER