GNC's Chief Information Officer Scott Saeger Named CIO of the Year Finalist in Gigabyte Category

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since joining GNC in 2018, SVP, Chief Information Officer Scott Saeger has been at the center of the global retailer's technology transformation. As the company evolved from a Pittsburgh power player to a solidified global influencer in the health and wellness category, Saeger's role as a visionary leader, with nearly three decades of experience, was critical to the company's future. His ability to define and successfully execute against a North Star technology strategy, with GNC consumers and data at the center, has resulted in the company's forward progress and his distinction as a 2022 CIO of the Year Finalist by the Pittsburgh Tech Council.

"The strength and resilience of our organization is largely dictated by our people and their commitment to our business and consumers," said GNC CEO, Josh Burris. "This recognition of Scott is a great achievement and one he should be proud of. Together with his team he's enabled GNC's continued innovation on our journey to help consumers Live Well."

Saeger and GNC's Information Technology team is concentrated on high quality strategic planning and execution for business applications and operations, integration of e-commerce and back-office platforms, native mobile application, B2B and B2C initiatives and maintenance of retail, Azure, and API management. His oversight has resulted in key GNC achievements including:

Compartmentalizing GNC's tech stack and managing nearly a dozen external technology partners that augment his in-house team of 75 associates across the U.S. and Canada

Modernizing and launching the company's new cloud-based native and mobile point-of-sale allowing for curb side pickup, same day delivery, and online sales at GNC.com

Instituting Azure and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to produce a database operating as a single source of truth and influencing personalized outreach to consumers

Effectively launching voice ordering capabilities with Amazon Alexa enabled devices to create new avenues for GNC consumers to shop with the brand

Completing GNC's transition to headless architecture to leverage order management, inventory availability, and fulfillment optimization capabilities

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized as a CIO of the Year finalist by the Pittsburgh Tech Council," Saeger said. "This distinction is a shared with my team – it's their countless hours of dedication and sacrifice that is the true foundation of this award and collective success as an IT organization empowering our business partners on our collective journey to Live Well."

In addition to his role at GNC, Saeger is actively engaged in the retail technology community offering expert perspective with organizations including the CDW Retail Customer Advisory Board and the National Retail Federation's CIO Council. In addition to this recognition by the Pittsburgh Tech Council, Saeger was also honored as a 2021 Top Movers and Shakers in Retail by Retail Info Systems.

"We're thrilled to honor Scott as one of Pittsburgh's brightest and most influential technology leaders," said Pittsburgh Tech Council CEO Audrey Russo. "Our 2022 class of CIO and CISO of the Year honorees is immensely talented and all jointly committed to advancing the success of the region."

A native of Houston, Texas, Saeger previously spent time with 1-800-Flowers, Hewlett Packard, ExxonMobil, Laura Mercier, and others.

