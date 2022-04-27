IAR Systems enables leading telecommunications company NTT DOCOMO to innovate smart agriculture platform

The scalable development environment and the advanced compiler features in IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm are highly appreciated by NTT DOCOMO

TOKYO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the world leader in software and services for embedded development, today announced that the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm® has been used by NTT DOCOMO, a leading telecommunications company in Japan, for the development of its smart agriculture support platform Farm Assist.

NTT DOCOMO's Farm Assist service was launched in 2019 and collects data obtained from sensors installed in a farm via access points to a company's cloud, enabling users to check and manage farm conditions using smartphones and PCs. The system enables users to manage daily farm work records and future production plans, streamlining various farm work as well as contributing to the realization of highly productive and strategic farm management.

The quality of the code in this agriculture support platform is essential for NTT DOCOMO. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm was evaluated for its extremely fast compiling and checking features, which is essential to ensure the quality of the code. In addition, considering the future demands for security implementation and multi-vendor capability, it was necessary for NTT DOCOMO to select an integrated development environment with high scalability.

"We selected IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm for two reasons: The first reason is that IAR Systems' embedded development tools have proficient compiler features," stated Masaru Ozeki, senior manager of the Smart-life Planning Department at NTT DOCOMO. "The other reason is that IAR Systems has built relationships with customers for a wide range of applications, so they have a lot of know-how. Technology development requires excellent tools, and the synergy between the two companies' technical capabilities led to success."

"IoT services are rapidly going into practical use stages, and at the same time, high performance and high reliability are required," said Kazuhisa Harabe, Country Manager of IAR Systems Japan. "We are proud that IAR Systems' tools, which have been used by companies for many years in Japan and worldwide, have been considered important by NTT DOCOMO for the construction of its advanced connected services. We will continue to support NTT DOCOMO in accelerating the integration of embedded devices and IT as well as in contributing to the continuously growing digital transformation and IoT."

To read the complete customer story of how NTT DOCOMO has been using IAR Embedded Workbench, please go to www.iar.com/customer-docomo.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, I-jet, I-jet Trace, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations & Content Manager, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

