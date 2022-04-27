InventHelp Inventor Develops Simple & Strain-Free Way to Apply Lotion (AAT-3006)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 "I wanted to create a device to help apply lotion, sunscreen and body wash to the back, shoulders and other hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor, from Conyers, Ga., "so I invented the HELP MATE. My design would eliminate strain, greasy hands and the need to ask for help." The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to apply lotions, sunscreens, body wash and other products to various areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to strain or ask for assistance. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it reduces messes. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-3006, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE InventHelp