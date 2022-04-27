QuietKat to Highlight Next-Generation Technologies at Outdoor Recreation Summit

Vista Outdoor's e-bike brand will showcase benefits of electric vehicles at industry event.

EAGLE, Colo., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuietKat Electric Bikes, the leader in off-road e-bikes and a Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) brand, today will be among outdoor industry leaders gathering in Washington, D.C., to discuss the increasingly important role technology plays in the recreation economy. The one-day event, Electric Vehicles and Next-Generation Technologies for Outdoor Recreation Summit, is being hosted by the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable.

Vista Outdoor and e-Bike brand QuietKat (PRNewswire)

Jake Roach, President and Co-Founder of QuietKat, will participate in a panel titled "Recreation Industry Tech Challenges and Opportunities." He'll be joined by representatives from THOR Industries/Airstream, Brunswick Corp., Winnebago Industries and Zero Motorcycles. The panelists will spotlight the incredible momentum across the recreation market for electric vehicles, boats and more while also addressing the challenges around infrastructure, consumer demand, technology and workforce.

"Since our founding 10 years ago, QuietKat's mission has been offering a better way for hunters and anglers to access the backcountry by replacing traditional ATVs and combustion-powered vehicles that were prohibited, too noisy or simply didn't fit on narrow trails," Roach said. "Our passion is keeping the wilderness wild and we believe that backcountry exploration shouldn't be loud or burn fossil fuels. As the No. 1 backcountry e-bike in the country, we also believe in supporting industry efforts to grow this booming category by increasing access for e-bikes, fighting for better infrastructure and working to further build e-bike demand. We are proud to join ORR and other industry stakeholders as we look for solutions to the technology, infrastructure and workforce challenges in our path."

Roach's panel will touch on various issues, including how climate change is impacting recreation access and infrastructure, the momentum and opportunities for recreation vehicles of all types going electric, the challenges of charging on land and water near recreation assets, and other clean technology solutions and opportunities.

In addition to QuietKat, the Summit will feature other committed stakeholders, including presenters and panelists from Kampgrounds of America Inc., U.S. Congress, National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds, PeopleForBikes, Recreation.gov, Rivian, the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The Summit allows QuietKat to further amplify its voice in the e-bike space and also builds on Vista Outdoor's cross-industry appeal on climate change solutions. In March 2021, Vista Outdoor became the first company to endorse the Conservationists for Climate Solutions Policy Statement, a first-of-its-kind framework that offers a comprehensive climate plan based on bipartisan land and water management strategies.

About QuietKat

Founded in 2013 in Eagle, Colo., QuietKat is the leader in off-road electric bikes for hunting, fishing, camping and exploring the great outdoors. Built for all-season utility, QuietKat electric bikes and accessories are designed to go further and explore more while carrying everything you need for your adventure. Riding a QuietKat e-bike has a low impact on the environment and a high return of utility and adventure. QuietKat strives to enhance the outdoor experience by building robust and reliable products with solid construction, powerful electric motors and high performance in the field. QuietKat features a wide range of electric bikes and accessories including bags, racks, trailers, and everything you need for the outdoor lifestyle. For more information please visit www.QuietKat.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Spinks

970-822-7505

spinks@QuietKat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.