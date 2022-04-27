Sequoia Financial Group Announces M&A Integration and Marketing Appointments

AKRON, Ohio, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia), an SEC-registered adviser providing financial planning, family wealth and asset management services, today announced the appointments of John Wiler as senior director, M&A project manager, and David Dellosa as director of marketing.

Before joining Sequoia, Wiler was marketing director at wealth manager MAI Capital Management in Cleveland. He has more than 25 years of strategic planning, organizational development and marketing experience, having also worked for the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland and for IMG and a predecessor firm. Wiler received a master of arts degree from Kent State University and a bachelor of arts degree from Allegheny College.

A veteran business development leader, Dellosa leads a team of five marketers at Sequoia. Previously, Dellosa served as senior manager, marketing at MAI Capital Management. Earlier, he was director, business development for golf clients at global marketing agency IMG and owner of Dellosa Creative, a marketing firm. He received a bachelor of fine arts degree from The University of Akron.

"Sequoia Financial is growing, both organically and through acquisitions, and we're delighted to attract experienced and talented professionals of the caliber of David and John to our expanding team," said Al Kantra, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In 2021, Sequoia Financial Group acquired Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based NCA Financial Planners and Columbus, Ohio-based WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS, creating a firm with approximately $10 billion in assets under management and advisement.

Sequoia was recently recognized by Barron's as one of the top 100 RIA firms in the U.S. for 2021.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting and family wealth. Sequoia builds and maintains strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Sequoia was named one of America's Top RIAs by Barron's in 2021 and 2020 and received the Schwab Advisor Services 2019 Best-In-Business IMPACT Award. For more information, please visit https://www.sequoia-financial.com/ .

