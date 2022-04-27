STITCH FIX AND KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY PARTNER TO HELP MEN BREAK UP WITH THEIR OUTDATED WARDROBES

The "Stitch Fix It" campaign addresses the 40% of American men who admit that throwing out old clothes can be more difficult than ending a relationship

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help men overcome their biggest wardrobe challenges - from retiring outdated threads to navigating new work dress codes - online personal styling and shopping service Stitch Fix is joining forces with Emmy Award winning actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key for its new "Stitch Fix It" campaign.

Fresh insights from a Stitch Fix-commissioned survey found that men hold onto old clothes for a number of reasons, with almost half (46%) citing sentimental value and lack of time as hurdles to a closet refresh. Informed by these results, Stitch Fix teamed up with Keegan-Michael Key, who admits he is among the 28% of men that regularly wear items more than a decade old. To kick off Key's first-ever retail partnership, Stitch Fix is debuting an exclusive music video performed by Key, infused with the actor's signature wit, encouraging men to join him in breaking up with their outdated wardrobe.

"I'll admit, I'm guilty of hanging onto clothes for too long and at times need a nudge to keep me from falling into a style rut," says Keegan-Michael Key. "For the 40% of men who say tossing their overworn clothing is worse than a break-up, Stitch Fix is the wardrobe wingman ready to arm you with personalized style recommendations and provide a time-saving solution for that wardrobe refresh."

Feelings of intimidation around dressing for certain events such as weddings (36%), first dates (34%), and even funerals (27%) are also keeping men from reaching their full style potential, with 78% of men claiming they have stood out socially because of their attire. Work-related moments - from dressing for a job interview, company party, or the office after remote work - are particularly stressful for men. Combined, 60% of men say dressing for one of these work scenarios is the most intimidating.

"Stitch Fix is a great solution for guys like me who need a little nudge to let go of old clothes," says Key. "It helps streamline the shopping experience by showing you items that match your style and size and delivering them right to your door! It has helped inspire me to get rid of old clothes and replace them with staple pieces to refresh my wardrobe."

With Stitch Fix's shopping experience rooted in personalization, men can save themselves and those closest to them time by no longer relying on partners for fashion advice (39%) or encouragement to get rid of old clothes (27%). Stitch Fix is also the perfect solution for the 43% of men who say shopping for a whole new wardrobe is more of a hassle than doing their taxes alone, allowing them to choose the shopping experience that works best for their lifestyle.

Whether you prefer to have an expert hand-select items just for you, or instantly shop outfit recommendations directly through Stitch Fix Freestyle, Stitch Fix delivers a unique shopping experience personalized to each individual. With Stitch Fix, men can purchase items from brands they already know and love, or they can discover new exclusive brands within Stitch Fix Men's assortment, such as 01.Algo, Hawker Rye, Mohnton Made and others.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is the world's leading online personalized shopping experience. Our unique business model combines the human touch of expert Stylists with the precision of advanced data science. Since our founding in 2011, we've served as a trusted style partner to millions of people, helping adults and kids get dressed every day feeling like their best selves. The Stitch Fix team is building a transformative and inclusive ecommerce model, an ecosystem of shopping experiences based on convenience and guided discovery that makes it radically simple and delightful for customers to discover and buy what they love. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com

Actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key joins online personal styling and shopping service Stitch Fix for its new “Stitch Fix It” campaign. (PRNewsfoto/Stitch Fix) (PRNewswire)

Actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key joins online personal styling and shopping service Stitch Fix for its new “Stitch Fix It” campaign. (PRNewsfoto/Stitch Fix) (PRNewswire)

Actor and producer Keegan-Michael Key joins online personal styling and shopping service Stitch Fix for its new “Stitch Fix It” campaign. (PRNewsfoto/Stitch Fix) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

SOURCE Stitch Fix