Striveworks and Figure Eight Federal Enter into Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Annotation Capabilities within Machine Learning Operations Platform

Together Striveworks and Figure Eight Federal Enhance the AI Capabilities for the Department of Defense and Federal Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, Texas and ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks and Figure Eight Federal are excited to announce their strategic alliance to jointly support the government's emerging capabilities in AI technologies.

David Poirier, President of Figure Eight Federal, said "Our efforts to assist federal customers parallels that of Striveworks and therefore we are excited to work with Striveworks to achieve our common goals."

Figure Eight Federal has more than 15 years of experience assisting its federal customers with their advanced annotation needs. Data annotation is the process of labeling data to enable a model to make decisions and take action. To take action, a model must be trained to understand specific information. With Figure Eight Federal this is done with training data that is annotated and properly categorized giving you confidence for each specific use case.

Data annotated by Figure Eight can be directly integrated with Striveworks' Chariot MLOps platform for model development, training, and deployment within operational timelines. Striveworks has an extensive record of positive performance in delivering software and data science products and services within DoD operational environments. Earlier this year, Striveworks was awarded a basic ordering agreement for the The Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) by U.S. Contracting Command on behalf of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC).

The strategic alliance of these companies will help customers in Defense and Federal law enforcement to step into using artificial intelligence solutions across their wide data landscapes.

Striveworks Executive Vice President Quay Barnett said, "The Striveworks and Figure Eight partnership brings our customers a scalable impact for accurate and rapid decision advantage from their data. Figure Eight's low code annotation platform integrates with our low code Chariot MLOps platform to accelerate AI solutions for our joint customers."

About Striveworks

Striveworks is a pioneer in operational data science for national security and other highly regulated spaces. Striveworks' flagship MLOps platform is Chariot , purpose-built to enable engineers and business professionals to transform their data into actionable insights. Founded in 2018, Striveworks was highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission for AI 2020 Final Report.

About Figure Eight Federal

Figure Eight Federal's AI & data enrichment platform includes multiple toolsets and algorithms that have been used by some of the world's largest tech companies and Government Agencies. Our data scientists and AI/ML experts have deep knowledge and understanding of many types of data and their use cases including Natural Language Process and Computer Vision. We have the skills and technology required to make AI/ML testing and evaluation more systematic and scalable allowing analysts to easily make comparisons, determine accuracy, bias and vulnerability.

