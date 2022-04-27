TransPerfect Named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Gaming Solutions (TGS) division has been named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by the 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewswire)

This distinction was awarded to TransPerfect for demonstrating excellence in quality assurance and localization for mobile game releases and updates over the last year.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are decided by a large panel of industry judges who focus on all elements of game development and publication. Hundreds of companies were evaluated across multiple criteria. TransPerfect was named the Best QA & Localization Service Provider from a group of finalists that included industry leaders such as Quantic Lab and GameScribes.

"I am proud and honored to see the team's passion and commitment to excellence in QA and localization recognized by our clients and this respected industry group," said Barnaby Wass, Senior Vice President of Production for TransPerfect.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, audio services and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Gaming is a rapidly growing sector for TransPerfect. We are proud to be recognized for our work in this field."

About TransPerfect Gaming Solutions

TranPerfect Gaming Solutions is TransPerfect's specialized division offering a wide variety of video game globalization solutions for international storytelling.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, audio services, and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more. This division leverages a worldwide network of production centers, testing facilities, and studios. TransPerfect Gaming Solutions services many of the world's most renowned games and gaming brands.

To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/gaming

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TransPerfect