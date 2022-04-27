VTrips Announces Acquisition Of Southern Vacation Rentals

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VTrips, one of the fastest-growing vacation rental management companies in the United States, announced the acquisition of Southern Vacation Rentals on April 1.

With operations stretching from the Florida Panhandle to the Alabama Gulf Coast, Southern Vacation Rentals adds 1,120 vacation rental properties and 123 team members to the VTrips portfolio.

VTrips Chief Growth Officer Sandra Brahn said the addition of Southern Vacation Rentals complements more than 20 acquisitions made in 2021 and brings the total number of vacation rentals VTrips manages to more than 5,000.

"The Southern Vacation Rentals acquisition follows other key acquisitions last year, including Ryson Vacation Rentals in Galveston, Texas; Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales in Maryland; Resort Collection in Panama City Beach and Distinctive Beach Rentals in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; and Resort Property Management in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.," Brahn said. "VTrips offers its new partners the strength of a large corporate infrastructure while retaining the companies' brand integrity and local presence in their respective markets."

Southern Vacation Rentals CEO Scott Seay, who will transition to VTrips as chief strategy officer, said Southern has positioned itself as a market leader for vacation rentals, residential leasing and real estate utilizing an innovative high-tech, high-touch approach to set itself apart from competitors.

"After 27 years in the vacation rental business, our four founders have created an incredible business here in the Florida Panhandle, and we have been growing exponentially over the last several years," Seay said. "It just so happens there was another great company in the same industry looking to expand its overall business, and a great match was made. Very quickly, these two companies joined forces to bring the two teams together."

Seay and VTrips CEO Steve Milo report that owners and guests will see no change in the exemplary service level they have come to expect from the Southern team.

"VTrips believes that employees are the lifeblood of these companies, and we are doing everything possible to create a positive environment for them," Milo said.

ABOUT VTRIPS

Founded in 2006 by visionary Steve Milo as a management solution for his own Florida rental properties, VTrips is one of the fastest-growing vacation rental management companies in the United States. Now with more than 5,000 private vacation villas, condominiums, and homes in resort destinations throughout Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, VTrips believes in staffing its nationwide offices with local experts dedicated to exceeding the expectations of both property owners and vacationers. More information at VTrips.com.

