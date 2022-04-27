Wi-Charge joins forces with Belkin to apply its over-the-air wireless power technology to consumer products

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge , the leader in long-range wireless power solutions, is partnering with Belkin , a consumer electronics leader, to apply Wi-Charge's patented long-range wireless power technology to Belkin's future products.

"In line with our continued commitment to deliver the best charging experience to our customers, we are excited to uncover the full potential of Wi-Charge's unparalleled over-the-air wireless charging technology," said Brian Van Harlingen, CTO, Belkin. "The future of charging has been transitioning from wired to wireless for years now and we anticipate over the air wireless charging to accelerate this evolution."

Wi-Charge leverages its field-proven infrared technology to provide wireless power across distances of up to 40 feet. The solution is safe, regulatory approved, eco-friendly, and easy to deploy.

Wi-Charge breakthrough technology is already deployed in multiple commercial venues, helping eliminate the hassle of cables and batteries. The company recently expanded its market scope to Smart Home applications. The Belkin partnership represents a further step up in Wi-Charge commitment to the consumer market.

"The world of energy is undergoing a significant transition. The way we consume power in a few years will be completely different from the way we do today, setting up endless possibilities for existing and new devices," says Mr. Ori Mor, Wi-Charge Chief Business Officer. "It's a true honor for Wi-Charge to not only receive validation from Belkin, but to also partner with them to explore the potential of capable products that are free from wires or the hassle of charging."

