BLAVITY INC.'S AFROTECH EXECUTIVE DC CONVENES TO CULTIVATE BLACK CONNECTIONS, WEALTH AND COMMUNITY

The nation's capital hosts a one-day conference for current and future leaders in tech, finance, and business for insightful discussion and impactful networking

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blavity Inc. , the diversified digital media company behind AFROTECH, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, is hosting the final East Coast leg of its groundbreaking AFROTECH™ Executive in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 19. The event welcomes current and future corporate executives, founders, and investors to celebrate as well as cultivate connections and community — all while spotlighting opportunities to build Black wealth.

AFROTECH's brand manager and entrepreneur Will Lucas hosts business and tech leaders for an afternoon of insightful discussion followed by networking and cocktails. The event features a fireside on Black consumer reporting, buying, and social impact work with Shelley Stewart III, Senior Partner and leader of research on Black economic mobility at McKinsey & Company, one of the world's largest and leading strategy consulting firms. Nasir Qadree, Founder and Managing Partner of Zeal Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based inclusive investment vehicle, moderates a panel on cultivating Black capital for Black households and business with panelist Erica Miles, Senior Consultant, SVP: Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion at Wells Fargo. Tammy Gordon, Executive Director of Blavity.org, a non-profit that empowers Black entrepreneurs to create generational wealth, will also serve as a moderator for these important conversations.

"Gathering Black financial and tech leaders in the nation's capital has been one of our priorities for this year. AFROTECH™ Executive always means boldface names, but we want to make sure that executives at all stages of their careers feel welcome," said Morgan DeBaun, Founder of AFROTECH™ and CEO of Blavity Inc. "This is a rare opportunity to celebrate our successes and to bring new voices into the room to talk about building wealth and leadership — and using our successes to impact our community as a whole."

The annual event is one of several convenings by Blavity, including the well-known, in-person AFROTECH™ Conference and the virtual AFROTECH™ World. Each conference serves to strengthen the Black tech community by reaching unique audiences in separate locations.

AFROTECH™ is the largest series of multicultural tech experiences in the United States, bringing together engineers, venture capitalists, recruiters, technologists, and culture enthusiasts from all over the world. Regular programming includes the yearly in-person AFROTECH™ Conference; AFROTECH™ World, the two-day, completely digital, immersive Metaverse experience; and AFROTECH Executive, the five-city event series for executives.

Blavity Inc. is a venture-funded technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: Enable Black Millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving the multifaceted lives of Black Millennials and Gen-Z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million Millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio, which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AFROTECH, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity TV.

