Caring Cross to Speak and Participate at Two Panels at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy Annual Meeting 2022

Dr. Boro Dropulić to speak on non-malignant applications of CAR-T and accessibility of cell and gene therapies

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Cross, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines and enabling access to cures for all patients, everywhere, announced that Co-founder and Executive Director, Boro Dropulić, Ph.D., M.B.A., will be speaking and participating on two panels at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy Annual Meeting (ISCT) 2022. The Meeting will take place in-person in San Francisco, California on May 4-7, 2022.

Details of the panels are as follows:

Panel 1 Non-Malignant Applications of CAR-T Date: May 5th, 2022 Time: 8.45am PT



Panel 2 Are Cell & Gene Therapies a First World Only Luxury? Date: May 6th, 2022 Time: 3.30pm PT Register: www.isctglobal.org/isct2022/home

Dr. Dropulić said, "We look forward to speaking and contributing to the discussion on these important panels. We are eager to share an update on our anti-HIV duoCAR-T cell therapeutic candidate which aims to eliminate HIV infected cells and protect CD4 T cells from HIV infection in people with HIV. We also look forward to sharing our insights into reducing the cost of personalized autologous gene-modified cell therapies by integrating place-of-care manufacturing into healthcare infrastructures. Our goal is to help overcome current socio-economic and geographic limitations to cell and gene therapy affordability and accessibility."

About Caring Cross

Caring Cross is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines and ensuring access to cures for all patients, everywhere. To enable its mission, Caring Cross is mobilizing a growing community of healthcare professionals, scientists, engineers, community advocates, donors, investors, and business leaders to support the development of technologies and candidate medicines and technologies. Currently, Caring Cross is advancing several initiatives that aim to improve the accessibility, affordability and applicability of CAR-T technology and stem cell gene therapy. These opportunities include developing and implementing affordable solutions for the manufacture of CAR-T cells, advancing a decentralized, place-of-care cell manufacturing model, and developing its first therapeutic candidate, an Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T Cell Therapy designed to suppress HIV replication and eliminate HIV-expressing cells in people with HIV. A stem cell gene therapy for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia is also in development. For more information on Caring Cross visit https://caringcross.org/.

