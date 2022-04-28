Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Apr. 28, 2022

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2022.

First quarter highlights

  • Net income of $8.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.
  • COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.14% of total loans at period end, compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2021 and 21.3% at the June 30, 2020 high point.
  • Based on the March 31, 2022 market close share price of $24.10, the $0.14 first quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.32% and a dividend payout ratio of 24.56%.
  • In January we announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire Comunibanc Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank.

"We turned in another solid Civista quarter highlighted by solid loan growth.  We continue to work on the integration of the Henry County Bank and did incur some additional expenses related to the acquisition that negatively impacted our noninterest expense.  This had an adverse impact to our earnings of approximately $0.03 per share for the quarter.  The transaction remains on schedule to close in late second or early third quarter and we look forward to welcoming their employees to the Civista family" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income decreased $896 thousand, or 3.8%, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, due to a decrease in interest income partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.  Accretion of PPP fees was $1.2 million during the first quarter 2022 compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2021.

Net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.38% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 3.30% for the same period a year ago.

The decrease in interest income was due to a $2.5 million decrease in PPP interest and fees and a decrease of $330 thousand decrease in accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions.  Average earning assets decreased $192.1 million, partially offset by an 8 basis point increase in the yield.

Interest expense decreased $163 thousand, or 8.6%, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year.  The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 7 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $109 thousand.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$   2,006,984

$ 21,038

4.25%


$   2,069,419

$ 22,783

4.47%

Taxable securities

314,493

1,720

2.20%


174,740

1,275

3.08%

Non-taxable securities

260,866

1,789

3.67%


207,573

1,518

4.12%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

232,246

119

0.21%


554,921

149

0.11%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,814,589

24,666

3.63%


$   3,006,653

25,725

3.55%

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

223,353




27,760



Premises and equipment, net

22,320




22,509



Accrued interest receivable

7,157




8,569



Intangible assets

84,374




84,862



Bank owned life insurance

46,726




46,062



Other assets

37,346




38,084



Less allowance for loan losses

(26,775)




(25,590)



      Total Assets

$   3,209,090




$   3,208,909











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$   1,383,372

$      234

0.07%


$   1,248,717

$      343

0.11%

Time

240,612

471

0.79%


284,042

917

1.31%

FHLB

75,000

190

1.03%


125,000

443

1.44%

Other borrowings

358

-

0.00%


-

-

0.00%

Subordinated debentures

103,713

836

3.27%


30,349

186

2.56%

Repurchase agreements

25,228

3

0.05%


31,178

8

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,828,283

1,734

0.38%


$   1,719,286

1,897

0.45%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

933,654




1,100,023



Other liabilities

99,851




39,975



Shareholders' equity

347,302




349,625



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   3,209,090




$   3,208,909











Net interest income and interest rate spread


$ 22,932

3.25%



$ 23,828

3.10%









Net interest margin



3.38%




3.30%









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $467 thousand and $407 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.  









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

Provision for loan losses was $300 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $830 thousand for the first quarter of 2021.  The reserve ratio increased to 1.34% at March 31, 2022 from 1.33% at December 31, 2021.  The reserve ratio without the impact of PPP loans would have only been 1 basis point higher.

For the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income totaled $7.6 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 16.8%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,


2022


2021


$ change


% change

Service charges

$    1,579


$    1,256


$       323


25.7%

Net loss on sale of securities

-


(1)


1


100.0%

Net gain on equity securities

50


88


(38)


-43.2%

Net gain on sale of loans

936


2,745


(1,809)


-65.9%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,241


1,248


(7)


-0.6%

Wealth management fees

1,277


1,146


131


11.4%

Bank owned life insurance

244


243


1


0.4%

Tax refund processing fees

1,900


1,900


-


0.0%

Swap fees

-


76


(76)


-100.0%

Other

416


489


(73)


-14.9%

Total noninterest income

$    7,643


$    9,190


$  (1,547)


-16.8%

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold.  Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $38.1 million and $77.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Service charges increased as a result of a $223 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $100 thousand increase in overdraft fees.

Wealth management fees increased as a result of a $95 thousand increase in brokerage fees and a $33 thousand increase in trust fees.  Brokerage income increased due to volume of business and trust income increased as a result of new accounts and market conditions.

Swap fees decreased due to the volume.  We did not record a swap during the first quarter this year, compared to $4.2 million during the same period last year.  We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.  Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.

Other income decreased due to a decrease in gains on the sale of OREO properties of $72 thousand.

For the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense totaled $20.3 million, an increase of $868 thousand, or 4.5%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,


2022


2021


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$  12,223


$  11,782


$       441


3.7%

Net occupancy and equipment 

1,645


1,638


7


0.4%

Contracted data processing

620


443


177


40.0%

Taxes and assessments

794


884


(90)


-10.2%

Professional services

1,049


738


311


42.1%

Amortization of intangible assets

217


223


(6)


-2.7%

ATM/Interchange expense

513


593


(80)


-13.5%

Marketing

317


299


18


6.0%

Software maintenance expense

708


508


200


39.4%

Other

2,172


2,282


(110)


-4.8%

Total noninterest expense

$  20,258


$  19,390


$       868


4.5%

Compensation expense increased primarily due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April and commission and incentive expense. Commission and incentive expense accruals increased $356.6 thousand, or 21.7%.

Contracted data processing fees increased due to merger related system deconversion fees of $215.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in taxes and assessments was attributable to decreases in both the FDIC assessment and franchise tax.   FDIC assessments decreased due to lower assessment multipliers.  Franchise tax decreased due to additional taxes paid in 2021 as a result of an amended return.

Professional services primarily increased due to a $118 thousand increase in merger related legal and audit and a $150 thousand increase in consulting fees.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 65.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 57.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense and a decrease in noninterest interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2022 was 15.5% compared to 17.3% in 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $171.5 million, or 5.7%, from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in cash of $148.5 million, or 56.2%.  Loans held for sale increased $2.8 million, or 143.1%.  The loan portfolio increased $20.3 million, which includes a decrease in PPP loans of $27.7 million.

End of period loan balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









March 31,


December 31,






2022


2021


$ Change


% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$          202,914


$          203,293


$       (379)


-0.2%

Paycheck protection program loans

15,529


43,209


(27,680)


-64.1%

Commercial Real Estate:








Owner Occupied

301,352


295,452


5,900


2.0%

Non-owner Occupied

869,663


829,310


40,353


4.9%

Residential Real Estate

432,770


430,060


2,710


0.6%

Real Estate Construction

161,651


157,127


4,524


2.9%

Farm Real Estate

24,648


28,419


(3,771)


-13.3%

Consumer and Other

9,661


11,009


(1,348)


-12.2%

Total Loans

$       2,018,188


$       1,997,879


$    20,309


1.0%

Loan balances increased $20.3 million, or 1.0% in the first quarter, including the PPP balance decline.  Removing the effect of the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $48.0 million or 2.5%.  Commercial and Agriculture loans are flat as revolving line of credit balances continue to be undrawn.  Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner Occupied categories.  Real Estate Construction grew slightly as new projects were originated awaiting the construction season.  Construction demand remains strong and construction availability continues to be near all-time highs.  Residential Real Estate is relatively flat as most new originations are sold on the secondary market with any portfolio loans basically equaling payment attrition.

Paycheck Protection Program

In total, we processed over 3,600 loans totaling $399.4 million of PPP loans.  Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $383.9 million have been forgiven or have paid off.  We recognized $1.2 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and at March 31, 2022, $583 thousand of unearned PPP fees remain.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

As of March 31, 2022, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act totaled $2.8 million, or 0.14% of total loans at period end, compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2021.  Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:

Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs





(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







Type of Loan


Number of
Loans


Balance


Percent of
loans
outstanding








Commercial and Agriculture


1


$            245


0.01%

Commercial Real Estate:







Non-owner Occupied


4


2,519


0.12%



5


$         2,764


0.14%

Deposits

Total deposits increased $198.4 million, or 8.2%, from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

End of period deposit balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









March 31,


December 31,






2022


2021


$ Change


% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$            987,347


$            788,906


$    198,441


25.2%

Interest-bearing demand

540,924


537,510


3,414


0.6%

Savings and money market

851,803


843,837


7,966


0.9%

Time deposits

235,063


246,448


(11,385)


-4.6%

Total Deposits

$         2,615,137


$         2,416,701


$    198,436


8.2%

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $198.4 million was primarily due to a $199.4 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase.  Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $20.4 million increase in public fund accounts, partially offset by a $15.5 million decrease in non-public fund accounts.  The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $21.0 million increase in statement savings, a $7.5 million increase in personal money markets, and a $3.9 million increase in public fund money markets.  These increases were partially offset by decreases of $19.0 million increase in brokered money market accounts and $6.1 million in business money market accounts.  The decrease in time certificates was primarily due to certificates over $100 thousand.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at March 31, 2022, unchanged from December 31, 2021.

Stock Repurchase Program

During 2022, Civista repurchased 183,357 shares for $4.4 million at a weighted average price of $24.17 per share.  We have approximately $4.9 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in August 2021.  In addition, Civista liquidated 5,403 shares held by employees, at $24.66 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $27.5 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, primarily due to a $29.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).  Shareholders' equity also decreased due to a $4.6 million repurchase of treasury shares.  Retained earnings increased $6.4 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $92 thousand for the three months of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $275 thousand for the same period of 2021.  The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.34% at March 31, 2022 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021.

Allowance for Loan Losses




(dollars in thousands)





March 31,


March 31,


2022


2021

Beginning of period

$          26,641


$          25,028

Charge-offs

(30)


(46)

Recoveries

122


321

Provision

300


830

End of period

$          27,033


$          26,133

Non-performing assets at March 31, 2022 were $5.4 million, unchanged from December 31, 2021.  The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.17% from 0.18% at December 31, 2021.  The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 501.50% from 496.10% at December 31, 2021.

Non-performing Assets




(dollars in thousands)

March 31,


December 31,


2022


2021

Non-accrual loans

$           3,915


$           3,873

Restructured loans

1,475


1,497

Total non-performing loans

5,390


5,370

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total non-performing assets

$           5,390


$           5,370

Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28, 2022.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2022 earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH.  The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022


2021







Interest income

$        24,666


$        25,725


Interest expense

1,734


1,897


Net interest income

22,932


23,828


Provision for loan losses

300


830


Net interest income after provision

22,632


22,998


Noninterest income

7,643


9,190


Noninterest expense

20,258


19,187


Income before taxes

10,017


13,001


Income tax expense

1,551


2,243


Net income

$          8,466


$        10,758







Dividends paid per common share

$            0.14


$            0.12







Earnings per common share,





basic and diluted

$            0.57


$            0.68







Average shares outstanding,





basic and diluted

14,853,287


15,820,301







Selected financial ratios:





Return on average assets (annualized)

1.07%


1.36%


Return on average equity (annualized)

9.89%


12.48%


Dividend payout ratio

24.56%


17.65%


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.38%


3.30%


 Selected Balance Sheet Items 

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






 March 31, 


 December 31, 


2022


2021


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$              412,698


$              264,239

 Investment in time deposits 

1,728


1,730

 Investment securities 

553,499


560,946

 Loans held for sale 

4,794


1,972

 Loans 

2,018,188


1,997,879

 Less: allowance for loan losses 

(27,033)


(26,641)

 Net loans 

1,991,155


1,971,238

 Other securities 

18,511


17,011

 Premises and equipment, net 

22,110


22,445

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

84,251


84,432

 Bank owned life insurance 

46,885


46,641

 Other assets 

48,726


42,251

 Total assets 

$           3,184,357


$           3,012,905





 Total deposits 

$           2,615,137


$           2,416,701

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 

75,000


75,000

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

23,931


25,495

 Subordinated debentures 

103,704


103,735

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

38,893


36,762

 Total shareholders' equity 

327,692


355,212

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$           3,184,357


$           3,012,905





 Shares outstanding at period end 

14,797,214


14,954,200





 Book value per share 

$                  22.15


$                  23.75

 Equity to asset ratio 

10.29%


11.79%





Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.34%


1.33%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.17%


0.18%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

501.50%


496.10%





Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$                  3,915


$                  3,873

Troubled debt restructurings

1,475


1,497

Other real estate owned

-


-

Total

$                  5,390


$                  5,370

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

End of Period Balances

2022


2021


2021


2021


2021











Assets










Cash and due from banks

$     412,698


$     264,239


$     250,943


$     243,083


$     434,767

Investment in time deposits

1,728


1,730


2,222


2,223


2,471

Investment securities

553,499


560,946


499,226


458,831


357,798

Loans held for sale

4,794


1,972


5,810


6,618


10,769

Loans

2,018,188


1,997,879


2,004,814


2,019,196


2,060,239

Allowance for loan losses

(27,033)


(26,641)


(26,568)


(26,197)


(26,133)

Net Loans

1,991,155


1,971,238


1,978,246


1,992,999


2,034,106

Other securities

18,511


17,011


17,011


20,537


20,537

Premises and equipment, net

22,110


22,445


22,716


22,817


22,265

Goodwill and other intangibles

84,251


84,432


84,589


84,980


84,682

Bank owned life insurance

46,885


46,641


46,728


46,467


46,219

Other assets

48,726


42,251


45,667


47,010


44,676

Total Assets

$  3,184,357


$  3,012,905


$  2,953,158


$  2,925,565


$  3,058,290











Liabilities










Total deposits

$  2,615,137


$  2,416,701


$  2,434,766


$  2,402,992


$  2,475,907

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

75,000


75,000


75,000


75,000


125,000

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

23,931


25,495


23,331


24,916


29,513

Subordinated debentures

103,704


103,735


30,349


30,349


30,349

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

38,893


36,762


41,262


39,895


47,463

Total liabilities

2,856,665


2,657,693


2,604,708


2,573,152


2,708,232











Shareholders' Equity










Common shares

277,919


277,741


277,627


277,495


277,164

Retained earnings

131,934


125,558


116,680


109,178


101,899

Treasury shares

(61,472)


(56,907)


(55,155)


(45,953)


(38,574)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(20,689)


8,820


9,298


11,693


9,569

Total shareholders' equity

327,692


355,212


348,450


352,413


350,058











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,184,357


$  3,012,905


$  2,953,158


$  2,925,565


$  3,058,290











Quarterly Average Balances










Assets:










Earning assets

$  2,814,589


$  2,773,498


$  2,747,450


$  2,776,131


$  3,006,653

Securities

575,359


522,058


482,642


413,494


382,313

Loans

2,006,984


1,973,989


2,010,665


2,054,784


2,069,419

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Total deposits

$  2,557,638


$  2,430,613


$  2,437,580


$  2,448,183


$  2,632,782

Interest-bearing deposits

1,623,984


1,619,560


1,588,079


1,580,622


1,532,759

Other interest-bearing liabilities

204,299


155,094


127,511


157,264


185,605

Total shareholders' equity

347,302


348,971


348,970


349,256


349,625

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

Income statement

2022


2021


2021


2021


2021











Total interest and dividend income

$         24,666


$         24,735


$         25,784


$         25,498


$         25,725

Total interest expense

1,734


1,412


1,351


1,657


1,897

Net interest income

22,932


23,323


24,433


23,841


23,828

Provision for loan losses

300


-


-


-


830

Noninterest income

7,643


6,811


6,426


9,025


9,190

Noninterest expense

20,258


16,963


19,251


22,265


19,187

Income before taxes

10,017


13,171


11,608


10,601


13,001

Income tax expense

1,551


2,189


1,966


1,437


2,243

Net income

$          8,466


$         10,982


$          9,642


$          9,164


$         10,758











Per share data




















Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$          8,466


$         10,982


$          9,642


$          9,164


$         10,758

Less allocation of earnings and 










dividends to participating securities

32


51


46


43


32

Net income available to common 










shareholders - basic

$          8,434


$         10,931


$          9,596


$          9,121


$         10,726











Weighted average common shares outstanding

14,909,192


15,009,376


15,168,233


15,602,329


15,867,588

Less average participating securities

55,905


70,349


72,071


72,563


47,286

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 










used to calculate basic earnings per share

14,853,287


14,939,027


15,096,162


15,529,766


15,820,302











Earnings per common share (1)










Basic

$            0.57


$            0.73


$            0.64


$            0.59


$            0.68

Diluted

0.57


0.73


0.64


0.59


0.68











Common shares dividend paid

$          2,091


$          2,104


$          2,140


$          1,885


$          1,907











Dividends paid per common share

0.14


0.14


0.14


0.12


0.12











(1)  The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method.  As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised.  Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


March


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

Asset quality

2022


2021


2021


2021


2021











Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period

$         26,641


$         26,568


$         26,197


$         26,133


$         25,028

Charge-offs

(30)


(11)


(77)


(25)


(46)

Recoveries

122


84


448


89


321

Provision

300


-


-


-


830

Allowance for loan losses, end of period

$         27,033


$         26,641


$         26,568


$         26,197


$         26,133











Ratios










Allowance to total loans

1.34%


1.33%


1.33%


1.30%


1.27%

Allowance to nonperforming assets

501.50%


496.10%


501.01%


443.50%


423.09%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

501.50%


496.10%


503.50%


443.50%


423.09%











Nonperforming assets










Nonperforming loans

$           5,390


$           5,370


$           5,277


$           5,907


$           6,177

Other real estate owned

-


-


26


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$           5,390


$           5,370


$           5,303


$           5,907


$           6,177











Capital and liquidity










Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.50%


10.21%


10.01%


9.92%


9.23%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.02%


12.92%


14.18%


14.65%


15.20%

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.74%


14.35%


15.43%


15.90%


16.45%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

7.85%


9.25%


9.20%


9.42%


8.93%











(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.










Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021











Tangible Common Equity










Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$       327,692


$       355,212


$       348,450


$       352,413


$       350,058

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

84,251


84,432


84,589


84,980


84,682

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$       243,441


$       270,780


$       263,861


$       267,433


$       265,376











Total Shares Outstanding

14,797,214


14,954,200


15,029,972


15,434,592


15,750,479











Tangible book value per share

$           16.45


$           18.11


$           17.56


$           17.33


$           16.85











Tangible Assets










Total Assets - GAAP

$    3,184,357


$    3,011,983


$    2,952,236


$    2,924,643


$    3,057,368

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

84,251


84,432


84,589


84,980


84,682

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$    3,100,106


$    2,927,551


$    2,867,647


$    2,839,663


$    2,972,686











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.85%


9.25%


9.20%


9.42%


8.93%

