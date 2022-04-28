Considering DIY Home Improvement? Finger Injuries Cause the Most Hospital Visits, Clearsurance.com Analysis Shows

With more people tackling home improvement projects, it's critical to understand their potential risks. Clearsurance.com's study found that home projects in 2020 resulted in 290,599 hospital visits resulting in discharge and 24,534 requiring hospital admission.

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent study analyzing emergency room (ER) visits related to home improvement projects, Clearsurance.com found 24,534 injuries were severe enough to require a hospital stay.

Before doing home projects, be sure you have the right insurance, such as a health plan and enough homeowners coverage.

While do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement may seem easier or less expensive than hiring a contractor, the study revealed they come with more potential risk than homeowners may believe. Understanding the most common injuries can help homeowners properly prepare for projects and avoid ER trips.

The study found the top three most common injuries from home workshop equipment resulting in emergency treatment were lacerations (127,486), fractures (35,917), and contusions or abrasions (34,806). The three least common were dermatitis or conjunctivitis (1,800), concussion (1,807), and crushing (2,104).

The data showed that making home improvements with workshop equipment puts homeowners at risk for injuries and ER attention to the following top three body parts:

Finger (117,026)

Hand (37,308)

Eyeball (34,827)

The least three body parts at risk were:

Neck (1,875)

Elbow (2,345)

Mouth (2,467)

Laura Adams, MBA and nationally recognized money expert with Clearsurance.com, says, "Before doing home projects, be sure you have the right insurance, such as a health plan and enough homeowners coverage, to keep you and your finances safe from an unexpected accident."

The top three most common causes of home improvement injuries were manual tools (107,285), power saws (83,141), and other miscellaneous equipment (42,586). It's critical to know how to use tools properly, incorporate safety equipment, and wear appropriate clothing to avoid injuries.

Adams reminds homeowners that having an injury requiring even a quick trip to the ER could cost thousands of dollars if you don't have health insurance.

Learn more about the study here: Home Improvement Injuries: An ER Visit Analysis

