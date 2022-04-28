CTI BioPharma to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

SEATTLE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management plans to report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, members of the management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a general corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

To access the live call by phone please dial (877) 735-2860 (domestic) or (602) 563-8791 (international); the conference ID is 7291915. A live audio webcast of the event may also be accessed through the "Investors" section of CTI's website at www.ctibiopharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product VONJO™ (pacritinib), a JAK2 and IRAK1, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.

VONJO™ is a trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Argot Partners

+212-600-1902

cti@argotpartners.com

