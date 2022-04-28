Federated Hermes, Inc. reports first quarter 2022 earnings

- Q1 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.61
- Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend
PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.61 for Q1 2022, compared to $0.75 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $55.9 million for Q1 2022, compared to $74.5 million for Q1 2021.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $631.1 billion at March 31, 2022, up $6.1 billion or 1% from $625.0 billion at March 31, 2021 and down $37.8 billion or 6% from $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021. Total average managed assets for Q1 2022 were $647.2 billion, up $29.1 billion or 5% from $618.1 billion reported for Q1 2021 and up $6.8 billion or 1% from $640.4 billion for Q4 2021.
"As markets faced volatility, a slowing economy and higher interest rates in the first quarter, investors sought haven in a variety of our equity products, including the Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend strategy, which seeks to provide income by investing in companies that have a history of sustaining and growing dividends," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Other strategies in demand included high-yield and our Strategic Income bond strategies, which illustrate the case for active management, as the portfolio management teams seek attractive opportunities across sectors while managing risk to navigate challenging market conditions."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2022. During Q1 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 3,039,917 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $102.5 million.
Equity assets were $91.7 billion at March 31, 2022, down $4.5 billion or 5% from $96.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and down $5.0 billion or 5% from $96.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2021. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes International Equity Fund.
Fixed-income assets were $92.1 billion at March 31, 2022, up $5.6 billion or 7% from $86.5 billion at March 31, 2021 and down $5.5 billion or 6% from $97.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2021. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Floating Rate Strategic Income Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Climate Change High Yield Credit Fund, Federated Hermes Strategic Income Fund and Federated Hermes Inflation Protected Securities Fund.
Alternative/private market assets were a record $23.1 billion at March 31, 2022, up $3.8 billion or 20% from $19.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and up $0.2 billion or 1% from $22.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021.
Money market assets were $420.6 billion at March 31, 2022, up $1.5 billion or less than 1% from $419.1 billion at March 31, 2021 and down $27.3 billion or 6% from $447.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021. Money market fund assets were $279.5 billion at March 31, 2022, down $17.7 billion or 6% from $297.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and down $33.3 billion or 11% from $312.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2021.
Financial Summary
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
Revenue decreased $16.4 million or 5% primarily due to a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets. This decrease was partially offset by a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers).
During Q1 2022, Federated Hermes derived 72% of its revenue from long-term assets (45% from equity, 18% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 27% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses decreased $2.9 million or 1% primarily due to decreased compensation and related expense offset by an increase in distribution expense primarily due to an increase in third-party distribution-related expenses and lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $13.6 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q1 2022 as compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2021.
Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Revenue increased $3.1 million or 1% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets and two fewer days in Q1 2022.
Operating expenses increased $7.8 million or 3% resulting from increased compensation and related expense due primarily to higher incentive compensation as well as increased distribution expense primarily due to lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers. These increases were partially offset by lower advertising costs.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $14.8 million due primarily to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q1 2022 as compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2021.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
During the three months ended March 31, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $75.8 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $57.5 million such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $83.1 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $61.4 million such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $21.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Short-term interest rates remained near historic lows during most of Q1 2022 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve kept yields on short-term government securities—including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills—just above zero. Following the central bank's 0.25% interest rate increase in March 2022, market expectations are that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates multiple times throughout the remainder of 2022. The net negative impact on pre-tax income from voluntary yield-related fee waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may be approximately $1 million during Q2 2022. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $631.1 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 11% of money market fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.
1) As of March 31, 2022
2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), March 31, 2022. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q4 2021.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
%
Quarter
%
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2021
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 232,994
$ 247,689
(6)%
$ 223,796
4 %
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
73,507
74,302
(1)
77,734
(5)
Other service fees, net
18,263
19,182
(5)
20,115
(9)
Total Revenue
324,764
341,173
(5)
321,645
1
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
133,965
143,620
(7)
124,107
8
Distribution
48,562
44,389
9
39,894
22
Systems and communications
19,494
18,594
5
19,343
1
Professional service fees
13,468
14,636
(8)
16,279
(17)
Office and occupancy
11,322
11,240
1
11,215
1
Advertising and promotional
2,732
2,824
(3)
9,493
(71)
Travel and related
1,795
296
NM
2,499
(28)
Other
9,477
8,096
17
10,232
(7)
Total Operating Expenses
240,815
243,695
(1)
233,062
3
Operating Income
83,949
97,478
(14)
88,583
(5)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
(10,602)
2,011
NM
3,257
(426)
Debt expense
(1,222)
(491)
149
(472)
159
Other, net
83
345
(76)
258
(68)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
(11,741)
1,865
NM
3,043
(486)
Income before income taxes
72,208
99,343
(27)
91,626
(21)
Income tax provision
17,611
24,997
(30)
20,629
(15)
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in
54,597
74,346
(27)
70,997
(23)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the
(1,266)
(138)
NM
2,434
(152)
Net Income
$ 55,863
$ 74,484
(25)%
$ 68,563
(19) %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and Diluted
$ 0.61
$ 0.75
(19)%
$ 0.71
(14)%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
88,050
95,218
91,924
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and other investments
$ 457,480
$ 426,674
Other current assets
124,365
132,773
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,253,451
1,270,080
Other long-term assets
183,226
188,660
Total Assets
$ 2,018,522
$ 2,018,187
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$ 180,973
$ 270,707
Long-term debt
397,383
223,350
Other long-term liabilities
333,676
346,911
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
48,569
63,202
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,652,727
1,652,481
Treasury stock
(594,806)
(538,464)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$ 2,018,522
$ 2,018,187
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Equity
Beginning assets
$ 96,716
$ 97,425
$ 91,788
Sales1
6,992
4,371
7,760
Redemptions1
(7,070)
(7,106)
(7,164)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(78)
(2,735)
596
Net exchanges
(174)
(2)
32
Impact of foreign exchange2
(454)
(162)
(595)
Market gains and (losses)3
(4,334)
2,190
4,349
Ending assets
$ 91,676
$ 96,716
$ 96,170
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$ 97,550
$ 97,226
$ 84,277
Sales1
7,424
7,920
11,187
Redemptions1
(9,437)
(7,438)
(8,284)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(2,013)
482
2,903
Net exchanges
146
(23)
(44)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(104)
(9)
(60)
Market gains and (losses)3
(3,433)
(126)
(612)
Ending assets
$ 92,146
$ 97,550
$ 86,464
Alternative/Private Markets
Beginning assets
$ 22,920
$ 22,064
$ 19,084
Sales1
644
1,696
478
Redemptions1
(505)
(1,460)
(631)
Net sales (redemptions)1
139
236
(153)
Net exchanges
0
0
(1)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(637)
107
139
Market gains and (losses)3
687
513
232
Ending assets
$ 23,109
$ 22,920
$ 19,301
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$ 3,780
$ 3,692
$ 3,948
Sales1
74
75
67
Redemptions1
(132)
(119)
(170)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(58)
(44)
(103)
Net exchanges
5
14
5
Impact of foreign exchange2
0
0
(1)
Market gains and (losses)3
(172)
118
132
Ending assets
$ 3,555
$ 3,780
$ 3,981
Total Long-term Assets
Beginning assets
$ 220,966
$ 220,407
$ 199,097
Sales1
15,134
14,062
19,492
Redemptions1
(17,144)
(16,123)
(16,249)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(2,010)
(2,061)
3,243
Net exchanges
(23)
(11)
(8)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,195)
(64)
(517)
Market gains and (losses)3
(7,252)
2,695
4,101
Ending assets
$ 210,486
$ 220,966
$ 205,916
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2022
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds.
Separate
Beginning assets
$ 57,036
$ 39,680
$ 59,862
$ 37,688
$ 14,788
$ 8,132
$ 3,608
$ 172
$ 135,294
$ 85,672
Sales
3,960
3,032
5,429
1,995
395
249
73
1
9,857
5,277
Redemptions
(4,118)
(2,952)
(8,422)
(1,015)
(436)
(69)
(128)
(4)
(13,104)
(4,040)
Net sales (redemptions)
(158)
80
(2,993)
980
(41)
180
(55)
(3)
(3,247)
1,237
Net exchanges
(174)
0
148
(2)
0
0
5
0
(21)
(2)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(290)
(164)
(79)
(25)
(397)
(240)
0
0
(766)
(429)
Market gains and (losses)3
(4,524)
190
(2,108)
(1,325)
497
190
(157)
(15)
(6,292)
(960)
Ending assets
$ 51,890
$ 39,786
$ 54,830
$ 37,316
$ 14,847
$ 8,262
$ 3,401
$ 154
$ 124,968
$ 85,518
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Total Fund Assets
Beginning assets
$ 135,294
$ 136,297
$ 123,713
Sales
9,857
10,094
15,253
Redemptions
(13,104)
(11,955)
(11,775)
Net sales (redemptions)
(3,247)
(1,861)
3,478
Net exchanges
(21)
(11)
(412)
Impact of foreign exchange1
(766)
4
(217)
Market gains and (losses)2
(6,292)
865
1,814
Ending assets
$ 124,968
$ 135,294
$ 128,376
Total Separate Account Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 85,672
$ 84,110
$ 75,384
Sales4
5,277
3,968
4,239
Redemptions4
(4,040)
(4,168)
(4,474)
Net sales (redemptions)4
1,237
(200)
(235)
Net exchanges
(2)
0
404
Impact of foreign exchange1
(429)
(68)
(300)
Market gains and (losses)2
(960)
1,830
2,287
Ending assets
$ 85,518
$ 85,672
$ 77,540
Total Long-term Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 220,966
$ 220,407
$ 199,097
Sales4
15,134
14,062
19,492
Redemptions4
(17,144)
(16,123)
(16,249)
Net sales (redemptions)4
(2,010)
(2,061)
3,243
Net exchanges
(23)
(11)
(8)
Impact of foreign exchange1
(1,195)
(64)
(517)
Market gains and (losses)2
(7,252)
2,695
4,101
Ending assets
$ 210,486
$ 220,966
$ 205,916
1)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
2)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
3)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.
4)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 91,676
$ 96,716
$ 97,425
$ 100,506
$ 96,170
Fixed-income
92,146
97,550
97,226
90,801
86,464
Alternative / private markets
23,109
22,920
22,064
20,962
19,301
Multi-asset
3,555
3,780
3,692
3,699
3,981
Total long-term assets
210,486
220,966
220,407
215,968
205,916
Money market
420,596
447,907
413,713
429,804
419,080
Total Managed Assets
$ 631,082
$ 668,873
$ 634,120
$ 645,772
$ 624,996
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 51,890
$ 57,036
$ 58,218
$ 59,933
$ 56,767
Fixed-income
54,830
59,862
60,262
58,486
55,581
Alternative / private markets
14,847
14,788
14,299
13,225
12,231
Multi-asset
3,401
3,608
3,518
3,517
3,797
Total long-term assets
124,968
135,294
136,297
135,161
128,376
Money market
279,514
312,834
292,311
301,971
297,182
Total Fund Assets
$ 404,482
$ 448,128
$ 428,608
$ 437,132
$ 425,558
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 39,786
$ 39,680
$ 39,207
$ 40,573
$ 39,403
Fixed-income
37,316
37,688
36,964
32,315
30,883
Alternative / private markets
8,262
8,132
7,765
7,737
7,070
Multi-asset
154
172
174
182
184
Total long-term assets
85,518
85,672
84,110
80,807
77,540
Money market
141,082
135,073
121,402
127,833
121,898
Total Separate Account Assets
$ 226,600
$ 220,745
$ 205,512
$ 208,640
$ 199,438
Total Managed Assets
$ 631,082
$ 668,873
$ 634,120
$ 645,772
$ 624,996
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 92,034
$ 97,751
$ 100,076
$ 99,165
$ 95,167
Fixed-income
95,475
97,229
93,685
88,405
86,939
Alternative / private markets
22,848
22,243
21,446
20,047
19,278
Multi-asset
3,621
3,763
3,713
4,067
3,974
Total long-term assets
213,978
220,986
218,920
211,684
205,358
Money market
433,254
419,392
414,141
427,993
412,720
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 647,232
$ 640,378
$ 633,061
$ 639,677
$ 618,078
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 52,419
$ 58,290
$ 59,918
$ 58,662
$ 56,832
Fixed-income
57,413
60,339
59,618
57,006
55,416
Alternative / private markets
14,746
14,419
13,704
12,703
12,239
Multi-asset
3,460
3,590
3,533
3,880
3,783
Total long-term assets
128,038
136,638
136,773
132,251
128,270
Money market
291,157
294,618
289,566
301,990
288,403
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 419,195
$ 431,256
$ 426,339
$ 434,241
$ 416,673
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 39,615
$ 39,461
$ 40,158
$ 40,503
$ 38,335
Fixed-income
38,062
36,890
34,067
31,399
31,523
Alternative / private markets
8,102
7,824
7,742
7,344
7,039
Multi-asset
161
173
180
187
191
Total long-term assets
85,940
84,348
82,147
79,433
77,088
Money market
142,097
124,774
124,575
126,003
124,317
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 228,037
$ 209,122
$ 206,722
$ 205,436
$ 201,405
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 647,232
$ 640,378
$ 633,061
$ 639,677
$ 618,078
