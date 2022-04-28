GLASSDOOR OPENS NEW SAN FRANCISCO HEADQUARTERS, REOPENS GLOBAL OFFICES EMPOWERING EMPLOYEES WITH 'WORK WHERE YOU WANT' POLICY

42% of Glassdoor employees plan to embrace hybrid work going forward (i.e. working both from home and an office at least one day per week), with 58% planning to work remotely full-time.1

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, announced the opening of its new global headquarters in downtown San Francisco, now located at 300 Mission Street, along with the reopening of its offices in London, Chicago, and Uniontown, Ohio. The office reopenings are the latest addition to Glassdoor's Work Where You Want Policy , first launched in June 2020, to give employees the flexibility of where and how they want to do their best work.

"We are thrilled to welcome employees to our new San Francisco headquarters and to our offices around the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "We believe greater flexibility empowers all employees to do their best work in the way that works best for them. Whether it's collaborating on exciting business challenges, productive individual work or in-office face time with the team – Glassdoor's hybrid workplace helps us deliver a world class employee experience in an era where company culture can thrive both within and beyond the office walls."

Glassdoor's new global headquarters includes two floors of office space in the heart of downtown San Francisco capable of supporting more than 300 employees across executive leadership, operations, engineering, product, sales, customer success, marketing, administration and other teams. The space features San Francisco Bay views, kitchen and snack amenities, social spaces, wellness rooms with design and layout to support creativity, collaboration and productivity. Glassdoor's 300 Mission Street building also has achieved a LEED Gold certification, one of the highest sustainability ratings for a U.S. building.

According to a recent Glassdoor employee survey, 58% of surveyed employees plan to embrace full-time remote work going forward, while 42% plan on conducting hybrid work going forward (i.e. working both from home and an office at least one day per week). The survey revealed that the most favored in-office days are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Glassdoor's Work Where You Want Policy means employees have the choice to work fully-remote, fully in the office or a hybrid of the two.

"Putting employees in the driver's seat comes with a high degree of personal responsibility and accountability; we are a high-performing culture and trust employees to work in the best environment for them that supports engagement, productivity, and overall success," said Carina Cortez, Glassdoor Chief People Officer.

Glassdoor is currently hiring, with plans to fill hundreds of positions in product, go-to-market, engineering, and marketing across North America and Europe throughout 2022. All employees and potential candidates have an equal opportunity to advance their career no matter where they work or whether they reside near a local office.

1 Based on a March 2022 Glassdoor internal global workforce survey of more than 600 employee respondents.

