Inlanta Mortgage Named a 2022 Top Workplace in Milwaukee

Top mortgage lender recognized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for seventh year

PEWAUKEE, Wis., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlanta Mortgage, a fast-growing independent mortgage lender with 39 branch offices in 27 states, announced it has been named by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a Top Workplace in Milwaukee. Inlanta was one of 147 companies recognized in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin. The recognition marks the seventh year that the company has made the list.

"I am delighted that Inlanta Mortgage has once again been named a Top Workplace," said Inlanta CEO and President Paul Buege. "We work hard to create a great work environment for all employees. Every team member receives all the tools they need to succeed—our phenomenal training and support, the latest technology and a wide range of loan products to meet their customers' individual needs. Receiving this honor seven times tells me we're doing something right."

Buege added that Inlanta has created an Advisory Board, whose members are top company professionals elected to three-year terms by all employees to ensure everyone has a voice in the direction of the company. The Advisory Board provides Inlanta's leadership team with valued guidance and input used in shaping the company's policies and strategies.

"We are a family-oriented organization that truly cares for all of our employees," Buege said. "When you bring together great people and give them the tools, resources and freedom to succeed, it's easy to understand why people love to work here."

To make the Top Workplace list, companies are measured on qualities such as company leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, benefits, and the impact company policies have on innovation and morale, according to the Journal Sentinel.

The Top Workplace list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

Inlanta is growing across the country and continues to hire for both corporate and branch positions, including branch managers, loan officers and key supportive roles. To find out more, please visit www.teaminlanta.com.

All Top Workplace winners will be listed in the Journal Sentinel's annual special Top Workplace section on Sunday, May 1, 2022, and online at JSOnline.com.

About Inlanta

Inlanta Mortgage is a fast-growing independent mortgage banker with 39 branch offices and a current network of more than 300 mortgage experts licensed throughout 27 states. Founded in 1993, the Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based company is one of the nation's oldest independent mortgage lenders, providing exceptional service and a large suite of loan programs designed to help homebuyers achieve their mortgage financing goals.

Inlanta Mortgage has been named a National Mortgage News' "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. It has been named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace for many years, most recently in 2022. The company has also been on Social Survey's "Top 10 Mortgage Companies in Customer Satisfaction" for five consecutive years. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the "50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country's "Top Mortgage Employers" by National Mortgage Professional. For more information about Inlanta Mortgage, please visit Inlanta.com.

