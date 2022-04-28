InventHelp Inventor Develops Organizer for Multiple Straps (HOF-181)

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that enables you to store and transport a quantity of four straps in a neat and organized manner," said an inventor, from Sugar Land, Texas, "so I invented the STRAP- AWAY. My design would keep the straps in a tight formation."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention provides an organization tool for multiple straps. In doing so, it helps to prevent unraveling and kinks. As a result, it ensures that the straps remain neat and ready for use and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

