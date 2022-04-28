Johnson Controls to Share How Companies Can Solve for Zero and Win the Decarbonization Race in May Webinar

Participants will learn about key findings from recent research, best practices from across industry and recommendations to help them on their pathway to net zero

72 percent of respondents indicated that implementing or maturing their sustainability programs is not only a top priority but has also increased in importance over the past two years

Delivering growth and competitive advantage are now the main drivers for companies committing to net zero

CORK, Ireland, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, will share insights from a recent global sustainability study highlighting business investment priorities to achieve net zero goals during a webinar featuring Forrester on May 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Register for the webinar here or go to JCI.com.

During the webinar, our expert panel will discuss key insights from Forrester Consulting's study, ' The Race to Decarbonization', commissioned by and developed in collaboration with Johnson Controls.

The panel includes guest speaker Michele Pelino, principal analyst, from Forrester and Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer, Johnson Controls. The session will be moderated by Phil Clement, chief marketing officer, Johnson Controls. Together they will discuss the study results and provide guidance to help commercial, industrial and institutional leaders achieve their sustainability goals.

"Business leaders see sustainability as top-tier business priority. We're excited for this conversation in which we will share how leaders can increase investment in sustainability initiatives to improve business efficiency, drive resilience and security in their operations -- all while addressing urgent climate challenges," said McGinty. "We see a clear trend of customer demand for unique service and partnership models like our innovative OpenBlue technologies and comprehensive solution suites such as Net Zero Buildings as a Service partnership offerings. These solutions allow them to focus on their core business while we drive customized, scalable steps for planning, execution, financing and reporting for their sustainability journeys."

In October 2021, a series of interviews and an online survey conducted by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by and developed in collaboration with Johnson Controls, investigated the business priorities and sustainability strategies over the next 12 months of 2,348 senior sustainability leaders across 19 industries and 25 countries. McGinty and Pelino will elaborate on the study's key findings including:

1. Sustainability maturity delivers competitive advantage

2. Incremental progress delivers exponential results

3. Achieving decarbonization requires a strategic plan and strong leadership

To read more about the study, released in December, 2021, click here.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter

