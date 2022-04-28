MakeMyMove Releases First Annual "Best Fully Remote Places to Work" Ranking

INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakeMyMove, the digital marketplace that matches remote workers to the cities and towns offering relocation incentives, today announced its first annual ranking of the "Best Fully Remote Places to Work."

The 23 Best Fully Remote Employers for 2022, ranked.

"With no offices to support, these employers are singularly focused on providing the best quality of experience for their remote talent. They're ahead of the curve in cultivating community among fully dispersed teams, which is a critical contributor to remote workers' quality of life," said MakeMyMove Co-founder Evan Hock. "Having the freedom to choose where you live is a life-changing benefit, but these companies don't stop there: their benefits packages are designed specifically for distributed teams and ensure workers get what they need to thrive both on and off-the-clock."

To rank the companies, MakeMyMove consulted a variety of popular "Best Employers" lists, researched ratings at Glassdoor and Blind, documented the role remote work plays in each company's hiring brand, and measured the geographic diversity of the employees. Benefits, employee count, and location data was primarily self-reported.

Leading the list is:

Hubstaff , a time-tracking, workforce and project management platform for teams with more than 90 remote workers in 28 countries; , a time-tracking, workforce and project management platform for teams with more than 90 remote workers in 28 countries;

Swiftly , a transit data software platform that improves urban mobility, has 105 employees working in 25 different U.S. states, Costa Rica , Japan and Ukraine ; and , a transit data software platform that improves urban mobility, has 105 employees working in 25 different U.S. states,and; and

Doist , a software app that builds tools to help users achieve a more simplified life, employs more than 100 remote workers in more than 30 countries. , a software app that builds tools to help users achieve a more simplified life, employs more than 100 remote workers in more than 30 countries.

See the full list here .

"Fully remote companies recognize the tight labor market and are committed to meeting employees where they are, but the companies also benefit," Hock noted.

Swiftly is a good example.

"Having the ability to hire without borders allows us to identify and attract a greater number of top talent and not be restricted by a ZIP code. As a result, we've been able to build a diverse and inclusive workforce that brings new ideas to the table and makes Swiftly stronger each day," said Toni Richins, Chief Human Relations Officer.

MakeMyMove is the nation's first and only marketplace that matches remote workers to communities across the country offering relocation incentives. MakeMyMove was founded by former Angie's List executives Bill Oesterle and Evan Hock.

