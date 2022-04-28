Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

  • First quarter 2022 net income of $50.1 million decreased 19% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
  • First quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.02 decreased 24% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Total assets of $9.7 billion decreased 1%, compared to March 31, 2021, and decreased 14% compared to December 31, 2021
  • Return on average assets was 1.92% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.49% in the first quarter of 2021 and 2.02% in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Tangible book value per common share of $18.70 increased 27% compared to $14.72 in the first quarter of 2021 and increased 4% compared to $17.96 in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming loans represented 0.08% of loans receivable compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2021 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021
  • Quarterly dividends were increased by 17%, to $.07 per common share
  • The Company was recognized as the 2021 best-performing bank in the U.S. among public U.S. banks with more than $10 billion in assets, according to the 2021 S&P Global Market Intelligence Ranking

CARMEL, Ind., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2022 net income of $50.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.02.  This compared to $62.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.35 in the first quarter of 2021, and compared to $55.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.14 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We were honored in March to be named as the 2021 best-performing large public bank in the country by S&P Global Market Intelligence.  Our focus on profitability and safety and soundness has continued into 2022 despite the headwinds of industry volume declines in single-family loans as market interest rates have increased. With a tangible book value of $18.70 per share, an industry-leading return on average assets of 1.92% and an efficiency ratio of just 30.9% in the quarter, we are off to a great start this year," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our strong results will continue to be driven by the exceptional team we have assembled across the country as we expand our relationship-based product offerings to a larger geographic footprint, while maintaining our hallmarks of efficiency and credit quality. Our diverse business model positions us to enhance revenue streams well into the future."

Net income for the first quarter 2022 decreased by $11.9 million, or 19%, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $9.4 million, or 21%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected a 37% decrease in gain on sale of loans.  Also contributing to the lower net income was a $6.2 million, or 9%, decrease in net interest income that reflected a 4% decrease in interest income that reflected lower loan balances.

Net income for the first quarter 2022 decreased by $5.1 million, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $5.7 million, or 14%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected a 37% decrease in gain on sale of loans.  Also contributing to the lower net income was a $7.0 million, or 10%, decrease in net interest income that reflected a 8% decrease in interest income.  Partially offsetting these items was a $6.6 million, or 18%, decrease in noninterest expenses from a 16% decrease in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions.

Total Assets
Total assets of $9.7 billion at March 31, 2022 decreased 1%, compared to March 31, 2021, and decreased $1.6 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in cash and loans held for sale.

Return on average assets was 1.92% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.49% for the first quarter of 2021 and 2.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $32.1 million at March 31, 2022 increased $3.0 million compared to March 31, 2021 and increased $0.8 million compared to December 31, 2021.  The increases compared to December 31, 2021 were primarily in the multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios.  The Company implemented its current expected credit losses ("CECL") model during the quarter, in accordance with the new accounting standard.  As of March 31, 2022, the Company had only one loan remaining in a COVID-19 payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $4.7 million, or 0.08%, of loans receivable at March 31, 2022, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.08% of loans receivable at March 31, 2021, and compared to $0.8 million, or 0.01%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2021.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $7.5 billion at March 31, 2022 decreased $587.4 million, or 7%, compared to March 31, 2021, and decreased $1.5 billion, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in brokered demand and certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $379.9 million at March 31, 2022 decreased $478.2 million, or 56%, from March 31, 2021 and decreased $1.8 billion, or 82%, from December 31, 2021.   Brokered deposits represented 5% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 compared to 11% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.

Liquidity
Cash balances of $411.5 million at March 31, 2022 increased by $142.1 million compared to March 31, 2021 and decreased by $621.1 million compared to December 31, 2021.  The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $2.2 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $65.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 decreased $6.2 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $7.0 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 9% decrease in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected a 4% decrease in interest income from lower average loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.55% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 38 basis points compared to 2.93% in the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.62% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 37 basis points compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected lower average loan balances at lower average yields, higher average cash balances, and higher average deposit balances at higher yields.

The 10% decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected lower average loan balances that offset higher loan yields.  The interest rate spread of 2.55% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.62% in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The net interest margin of 2.62% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest Income
Interest income of $76.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 decreased $3.5 million, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $6.6 million, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 4% decrease in interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in average loan balances and slightly lower average yields.   The lower interest income reflected a $329.4 million, or 4%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, as warehouse volumes declined.  Average loans were $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $8.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 2 basis points compared to 3.66% for the first quarter of 2021.

The 8% decrease in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a $1.0 billion, or 11%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, as warehouse volumes declined.  Average loans were $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the first quarter of 2022 increased 27 basis points compared to 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense
Total interest expense increased $2.7 million, or 36%, to $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased $2.7 million, or 44%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 36% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in average balances of money market accounts and certificates of deposits, which was partially offset by lower average rates for certificates of deposit.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 increased $557.3 million, or 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44% for the first quarter of 2022, which was a 11 basis point increase compared to 0.33% in the first quarter of 2021.

The 5% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher average balances of money market accounts. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $260.9 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44% for the first quarter of 2022, which was a 3 basis point increase compared to 0.41% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income of $34.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $9.3 million, or 21%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $5.7 million, or 14%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 21% decrease in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $10.7 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by an increase in loan servicing fees of $1.8 million.  Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2022 was a $7.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $6.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2021.

The 14% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $10.5 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, as well as a $4.7 million decrease in low-income housing tax credit syndication fees, partially offset by an increase in loan servicing fees of $8.3 million.  Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2022 was a $7.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021.

At March 31, 2022, servicing rights were valued at $121.0 million, an increase of 10% compared to December 31, 2021 and an increase of 26% compared to March 31, 2021.  These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the first quarter of 2022.  The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $31.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased $0.9 million, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $6.6 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 3% increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to increases in professional fees, technology expenses and other expenses, offset by a decrease in loan expenses.  The efficiency ratio of 30.9% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 26.0% for the first quarter of 2021.

The 18% decrease in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $4.1 million, or 16%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. The efficiency ratio of 30.9% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Segments

Banking 
For the first quarter of 2022, net income of $28.8 million for Banking increased 25% from the first quarter of 2021, reflecting higher net interest income that was partially offset by lower noninterest income from gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was a $4.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $4.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2021.

Net income for this segment increased 27% from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher net interest income and loan servicing fees, partially offset by higher noninterest expenses from higher salaries and employee benefits.   Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2022 was a $4.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Multi-family Mortgage Banking
For the first quarter of 2022, net income of $11.5 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking decreased 4% compared with the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was partially offset by higher loan servicing fees and other income.  The increase in loan servicing fees reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $3.3 million on servicing rights in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, net income for this segment decreased 19%, reflecting lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was partially offset by higher loan servicing fees.  The increase in loan servicing fees reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $3.3 million on servicing rights in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing 
For the first quarter of 2022, net income of $13.2 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 55% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 38% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.  The decreases compared to the prior periods reflected lower net interest income and mortgage warehouse fees as industry volumes declined.

About Merchants Bancorp
Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $9.7 billion in assets and $7.5 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)














March 31


December 31,


September 30,


June 30, 


March 31, 



2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

Assets











Cash and due from banks


$               9,853


$             14,030


$             14,352


$             13,745


$             12,003

Interest-earning demand accounts


401,668


1,018,584


788,224


388,304


257,436

Cash and cash equivalents


411,521


1,032,614


802,576


402,049


269,439

Securities purchased under agreements to resell


4,798


5,888


5,923


6,507


6,544

Mortgage loans in process of securitization


324,280


569,239


634,027


461,914


432,063

Available for sale securities


314,266


310,629


301,119


315,260


241,691

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock


28,804


29,588


70,767


70,767


70,656

Loans held for sale (includes $14,567, $48,583, $26,296,
$26,623 and $57,998, respectively, at fair value)


2,289,094


3,303,199


3,453,279


2,955,390


2,749,662

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
$32,102, $31,344, $29,134, $28,696 and $29,091, respectively


5,976,960


5,751,319


5,431,227


5,444,227


5,710,291

Premises and equipment, net


34,559


31,212


31,423


31,384


31,261

Servicing rights


121,036


110,348


105,473


98,331


96,215

Interest receivable


23,499


24,103


21,894


22,068


22,111

Goodwill 


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845

Intangible assets, net


1,574


1,707


1,843


1,990


2,136

Other assets and receivables


104,356


92,947


76,637


55,800


57,346

Total assets


$        9,650,592


$     11,278,638


$     10,952,033


$        9,881,532


$        9,705,260

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











  Liabilities











Deposits











Noninterest-bearing


$           461,193


$           641,442


$           824,118


$           814,567


$           818,621

Interest-bearing


7,014,628


8,341,171


8,123,201


7,225,011


7,244,560

Total deposits


7,475,821


8,982,613


8,947,319


8,039,578


8,063,181

Borrowings 


879,929


1,033,954


809,136


701,373


545,160

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net


30,695


19,170


21,681


18,819


41,610

Other liabilities


75,644


87,492


64,019


62,698


44,054

Total liabilities


8,462,089


10,123,229


9,842,155


8,822,468


8,694,005

Commitments and  Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, without par value











Authorized - 50,000,000 shares











Issued and outstanding  - 43,267,776 shares, 43,180,079
shares, 43,178,061 shares, 43,175,399 shares and 43,173,209
shares


137,882


137,565


137,200


136,836


136,474

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares
authorized











8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 50,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares
and 41,625 shares.






41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 3,500,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 125,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to
5,000,000 depositary shares)


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 250,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares, 196,181 shares, 196,181
shares, 196,181 shares and 150,000 shares, respectively (equivalent
to 7,847,233 depositary shares, 7,847,233 depositary shares,
7,847,233 depositary shares, 7,847,233 depositary shares and
6,000,000 depositary shares)


191,084


191,084


191,084


191,084


144,925

Retained earnings


694,776


657,149


610,267


560,083


516,961

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(6,304)


(1,454)


262


(4)


249

Total shareholders' equity


1,188,503


1,155,409


1,109,878


1,059,064


1,011,255

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$        9,650,592


$     11,278,638


$     10,952,033


$        9,881,532


$        9,705,260

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2022


2021


2021

Interest Income









Loans


$

72,196


$

77,113


$

75,517

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,245



4,018



3,136

Investment securities:










Available for sale - taxable



701



1,007



354

Available for sale - tax exempt





9



11

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



269



177



384

Other



601



261



147

Total interest income



76,012



82,585



79,549

Interest Expense










Deposits



8,813



8,492



6,100

Borrowed funds



1,474



1,350



1,486

Total interest expense



10,287



9,842



7,586

Net Interest Income



65,725



72,743



71,963

Provision for credit losses



2,451



2,585



1,663

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



63,274



70,158



70,300

Noninterest Income










Gain on sale of loans



17,965



28,430



28,620

Loan servicing fees, net



9,731



1,382



7,951

Mortgage warehouse fees



1,858



2,469



4,116

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)





191



Low-income housing tax credit syndication fees



519



5,230



55

Other income



4,524



2,569



3,194

Total noninterest income



34,597



40,271



43,936

Noninterest Expense










Salaries and employee benefits



21,293



25,387



21,274

Loan expenses



1,211



1,479



2,523

Occupancy and equipment



1,814



2,069



1,627

Professional fees



1,303



3,325



422

Deposit insurance expense



759



705



671

Technology expense



1,236



1,123



937

Other expense



3,417



3,558



2,630

Total noninterest expense



31,033



37,646



30,084

Income Before Income Taxes



66,838



72,783



84,152

Provision for income taxes (2)



16,696



17,582



22,169

Net Income


$

50,142


$

55,201


$

61,983

   Dividends on preferred stock



(5,728)



(5,728)



(3,757)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders


$

44,414


$

49,473


$

58,226

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

1.03


$

1.15


$

1.35

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.02


$

1.14


$

1.35

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding










Basic



43,190,066



43,179,377



43,158,138

Diluted



43,360,034



43,399,064



43,275,621











(1) Includes $0, $191, $0, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.




(2) Includes $0, $(46), $0, respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.















Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)












Three Months Ended




March 31, 


December 31,


March 31, 




2022


2021


2021









Noninterest expense



$          31,033


$         37,646


$          30,084









Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



65,725


72,743


71,963

Noninterest income



34,597


40,271


43,936

Total income



$        100,322


$       113,014


$        115,899









Efficiency ratio



30.93%


33.31%


25.96%

















Average assets



$  10,436,448


$ 10,945,026


$    9,952,911

Net income



$          50,142


$         55,201


$          61,983

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.48%


0.50%


0.62%

Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00

Return on average assets



1.92%


2.02%


2.49%









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.37%


26.04%


38.32%









Tangible book value per common share (1)



$            18.70


$           17.96


$            14.72









Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



8.40%


6.89%


6.56%









(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 















(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's
financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of
limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and
they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is
calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. 
Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by
dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     












Three Months Ended




March 31, 


December 31,


March 31, 




2022


2021


2021









Net income



$          50,142


$         55,201


$          61,983

Less: preferred stock dividends  



(5,728)


(5,728)


(3,757)

Net income available to common shareholders



$          44,414


$         49,473


$          58,226









Average shareholders' equity



$    1,173,837


$    1,139,714


$        852,900

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,495)


(17,626)


(18,057)

Less: average preferred stock



(362,149)


(362,149)


(227,115)

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$        794,193


$       759,939


$        607,728









Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.37%


26.04%


38.32%

















Total equity



$    1,188,503


$    1,155,409


$    1,011,255

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,419)


(17,552)


(17,981)

Less: preferred stock



(362,149)


(362,149)


(357,571)

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$        808,935


$       775,708


$        635,703









Assets



$    9,650,592


$ 11,278,638


$    9,705,260

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,419)


(17,552)


(17,981)

Tangible assets



$    9,633,173


$ 11,261,086


$    9,687,279









Ending common shares



43,267,776


43,180,079


43,173,209









Tangible book value per common share



$            18.70


$           17.96


$            14.72

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



8.40%


6.89%


6.56%









Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


March 31, 2021


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:
























Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$   1,460,486

$      870

0.24%


$      698,263

$       438

0.25%


$        610,884

$       531

0.35%

Securities available for sale - taxable

305,600

701

0.93%


308,581

1,007

1.29%


267,428

354

0.54%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt



1,204

9

2.97%


1,366

11

3.27%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

349,027

2,245

2.61%


621,946

4,018

2.56%


500,234

3,136

2.54%

Loans and loans held for sale

8,049,877

72,196

3.64%


9,064,880

77,113

3.37%


8,379,227

75,517

3.66%

     Total interest-earning assets

10,164,990

76,012

3.03%


10,694,874

82,585

3.06%


9,759,139

79,549

3.31%

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(31,023)




(29,801)




(28,308)



Noninterest-earning assets

302,481




279,953




222,080















Total assets

$  10,436,448




$ 10,945,026




$     9,952,911



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
























Interest-bearing checking

4,015,709

2,204

0.22%


4,325,991

2,094

0.19%


4,806,665

1,210

0.10%

Savings deposits

230,702

33

0.06%


223,912

35

0.06%


192,196

37

0.08%

Money market 

2,710,961

5,252

0.79%


2,528,453

5,018

0.79%


2,065,218

3,738

0.73%

Certificates of deposit

1,080,438

1,324

0.50%


1,220,392

1,345

0.44%


416,426

1,115

1.09%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,037,810

8,813

0.44%


8,298,748

8,492

0.41%


7,480,505

6,100

0.33%













Borrowings

589,597

1,474

1.01%


620,173

1,350

0.86%


810,856

1,486

0.74%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,627,407

10,287

0.48%


8,918,921

9,842

0.44%


8,291,361

7,586

0.37%













Noninterest-bearing deposits

518,140




795,704




740,807



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

117,064




90,687




67,843















    Total liabilities

9,262,611




9,805,312




9,100,011















    Shareholders' equity

1,173,837




1,139,714




852,900















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  10,436,448




$ 10,945,026




$     9,952,911















Net interest income


$ 65,725




$  72,743




$  71,963














Net interest spread



2.55%




2.62%




2.93%













Net interest-earning assets

$   1,537,583




$   1,775,953




$     1,467,778















Net interest margin



2.62%




2.70%




2.99%













Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities



117.82%




119.91%




117.70%

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)















Net Income






Three Months Ended






March 31,


December 31,


March 31,






2022


2021


2021


Segment










Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$           11,492


$         14,124


$            11,961


Mortgage Warehousing




13,159


21,311


29,183


Banking




28,764


22,629


23,025


Other




(3,273)


(2,863)


(2,186)


Total




$           50,142


$         55,201


$            61,983


























Total Assets






March 31,


December 31,


March 31,






2022


2021


2021


Segment










Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$         293,286


$       296,129


$          219,954


Mortgage Warehousing




2,863,907


3,977,537


4,383,759


Banking




6,409,943


6,929,565


5,010,799


Other




83,456


75,407


90,748


Total




$      9,650,592


$ 11,278,638


$      9,705,260


























Gain on Sale of Loans






Three Months Ended






March 31,


December 31,


March 31,






2022


2021


2021


Loan Type










Multi-family




$           14,953


$         24,797


$            22,836


Single-family




457


1,086


4,213


Small Business Association (SBA)




2,555


2,547


1,571


Total




$           17,965


$         28,430


$            28,620


























Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale






March 31,


December 31,


March 31,






2022


2021


2021












Mortgage warehouse lines of credit




$         752,447


$       781,437


$      1,334,548


Residential real estate




858,325


843,101


731,334


Multi-family financing




2,876,005


2,702,042


2,514,176


Healthcare financing




850,751


826,157


692,457


Commercial and commercial real estate




567,971


520,199


357,682


Agricultural production and real estate




90,688


97,060


96,108


Consumer and margin loans




12,875


12,667


13,077






6,009,062


5,782,663


5,739,382


    Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans



32,102


31,344


29,091


Loans receivable




$      5,976,960


$    5,751,319


$      5,710,291












Loans held for sale




2,289,094


3,303,199


2,749,662


Total loans, net of allowance




$      8,266,054


$    9,054,518


$      8,459,953


