Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter 2022 net income of $50.1 million decreased 19% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

First quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.02 decreased 24% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Total assets of $9.7 billion decreased 1%, compared to March 31, 2021 , and decreased 14% compared to December 31, 2021

Return on average assets was 1.92% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.49% in the first quarter of 2021 and 2.02% in the fourth quarter of 2021

Tangible book value per common share of $18.70 increased 27% compared to $14.72 in the first quarter of 2021 and increased 4% compared to $17.96 in the fourth quarter of 2021

Credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming loans represented 0.08% of loans receivable compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2021 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021

Quarterly dividends were increased by 17%, to $.07 per common share

The Company was recognized as the 2021 best-performing bank in the U.S. among public U.S. banks with more than $10 billion in assets, according to the 2021 S&P Global Market Intelligence Ranking

CARMEL, Ind., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2022 net income of $50.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.02. This compared to $62.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.35 in the first quarter of 2021, and compared to $55.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.14 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We were honored in March to be named as the 2021 best-performing large public bank in the country by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Our focus on profitability and safety and soundness has continued into 2022 despite the headwinds of industry volume declines in single-family loans as market interest rates have increased. With a tangible book value of $18.70 per share, an industry-leading return on average assets of 1.92% and an efficiency ratio of just 30.9% in the quarter, we are off to a great start this year," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our strong results will continue to be driven by the exceptional team we have assembled across the country as we expand our relationship-based product offerings to a larger geographic footprint, while maintaining our hallmarks of efficiency and credit quality. Our diverse business model positions us to enhance revenue streams well into the future."

Net income for the first quarter 2022 decreased by $11.9 million, or 19%, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $9.4 million, or 21%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected a 37% decrease in gain on sale of loans. Also contributing to the lower net income was a $6.2 million, or 9%, decrease in net interest income that reflected a 4% decrease in interest income that reflected lower loan balances.

Net income for the first quarter 2022 decreased by $5.1 million, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $5.7 million, or 14%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected a 37% decrease in gain on sale of loans. Also contributing to the lower net income was a $7.0 million, or 10%, decrease in net interest income that reflected a 8% decrease in interest income. Partially offsetting these items was a $6.6 million, or 18%, decrease in noninterest expenses from a 16% decrease in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions.

Total Assets

Total assets of $9.7 billion at March 31, 2022 decreased 1%, compared to March 31, 2021, and decreased $1.6 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in cash and loans held for sale.

Return on average assets was 1.92% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.49% for the first quarter of 2021 and 2.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $32.1 million at March 31, 2022 increased $3.0 million compared to March 31, 2021 and increased $0.8 million compared to December 31, 2021. The increases compared to December 31, 2021 were primarily in the multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios. The Company implemented its current expected credit losses ("CECL") model during the quarter, in accordance with the new accounting standard. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had only one loan remaining in a COVID-19 payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $4.7 million, or 0.08%, of loans receivable at March 31, 2022, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.08% of loans receivable at March 31, 2021, and compared to $0.8 million, or 0.01%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2021.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $7.5 billion at March 31, 2022 decreased $587.4 million, or 7%, compared to March 31, 2021, and decreased $1.5 billion, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in brokered demand and certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $379.9 million at March 31, 2022 decreased $478.2 million, or 56%, from March 31, 2021 and decreased $1.8 billion, or 82%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits represented 5% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 compared to 11% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $411.5 million at March 31, 2022 increased by $142.1 million compared to March 31, 2021 and decreased by $621.1 million compared to December 31, 2021. The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $2.2 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $65.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 decreased $6.2 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $7.0 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 9% decrease in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected a 4% decrease in interest income from lower average loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.55% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 38 basis points compared to 2.93% in the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.62% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 37 basis points compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected lower average loan balances at lower average yields, higher average cash balances, and higher average deposit balances at higher yields.

The 10% decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected lower average loan balances that offset higher loan yields. The interest rate spread of 2.55% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.62% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.62% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest Income

Interest income of $76.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 decreased $3.5 million, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $6.6 million, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 4% decrease in interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in average loan balances and slightly lower average yields. The lower interest income reflected a $329.4 million, or 4%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, as warehouse volumes declined. Average loans were $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $8.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 2 basis points compared to 3.66% for the first quarter of 2021.

The 8% decrease in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a $1.0 billion, or 11%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, as warehouse volumes declined. Average loans were $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the first quarter of 2022 increased 27 basis points compared to 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense increased $2.7 million, or 36%, to $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased $2.7 million, or 44%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 36% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in average balances of money market accounts and certificates of deposits, which was partially offset by lower average rates for certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 increased $557.3 million, or 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44% for the first quarter of 2022, which was a 11 basis point increase compared to 0.33% in the first quarter of 2021.

The 5% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher average balances of money market accounts. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $260.9 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44% for the first quarter of 2022, which was a 3 basis point increase compared to 0.41% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $34.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $9.3 million, or 21%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $5.7 million, or 14%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 21% decrease in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $10.7 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by an increase in loan servicing fees of $1.8 million. Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2022 was a $7.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $6.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2021.

The 14% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $10.5 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, as well as a $4.7 million decrease in low-income housing tax credit syndication fees, partially offset by an increase in loan servicing fees of $8.3 million. Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2022 was a $7.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021.

At March 31, 2022, servicing rights were valued at $121.0 million, an increase of 10% compared to December 31, 2021 and an increase of 26% compared to March 31, 2021. These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the first quarter of 2022. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $31.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased $0.9 million, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $6.6 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 3% increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to increases in professional fees, technology expenses and other expenses, offset by a decrease in loan expenses. The efficiency ratio of 30.9% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 26.0% for the first quarter of 2021.

The 18% decrease in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $4.1 million, or 16%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. The efficiency ratio of 30.9% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Segments

Banking

For the first quarter of 2022, net income of $28.8 million for Banking increased 25% from the first quarter of 2021, reflecting higher net interest income that was partially offset by lower noninterest income from gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was a $4.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $4.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2021.

Net income for this segment increased 27% from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher net interest income and loan servicing fees, partially offset by higher noninterest expenses from higher salaries and employee benefits. Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2022 was a $4.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Multi-family Mortgage Banking

For the first quarter of 2022, net income of $11.5 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking decreased 4% compared with the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was partially offset by higher loan servicing fees and other income. The increase in loan servicing fees reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $3.3 million on servicing rights in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, net income for this segment decreased 19%, reflecting lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was partially offset by higher loan servicing fees. The increase in loan servicing fees reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $3.3 million on servicing rights in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing

For the first quarter of 2022, net income of $13.2 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 55% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 38% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decreases compared to the prior periods reflected lower net interest income and mortgage warehouse fees as industry volumes declined.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.7 billion in assets and $7.5 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























March 31

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 9,853

$ 14,030

$ 14,352

$ 13,745

$ 12,003 Interest-earning demand accounts

401,668

1,018,584

788,224

388,304

257,436 Cash and cash equivalents

411,521

1,032,614

802,576

402,049

269,439 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

4,798

5,888

5,923

6,507

6,544 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

324,280

569,239

634,027

461,914

432,063 Available for sale securities

314,266

310,629

301,119

315,260

241,691 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

28,804

29,588

70,767

70,767

70,656 Loans held for sale (includes $14,567, $48,583, $26,296,

$26,623 and $57,998, respectively, at fair value)

2,289,094

3,303,199

3,453,279

2,955,390

2,749,662 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of

$32,102, $31,344, $29,134, $28,696 and $29,091, respectively

5,976,960

5,751,319

5,431,227

5,444,227

5,710,291 Premises and equipment, net

34,559

31,212

31,423

31,384

31,261 Servicing rights

121,036

110,348

105,473

98,331

96,215 Interest receivable

23,499

24,103

21,894

22,068

22,111 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

1,574

1,707

1,843

1,990

2,136 Other assets and receivables

104,356

92,947

76,637

55,800

57,346 Total assets

$ 9,650,592

$ 11,278,638

$ 10,952,033

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,705,260 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 461,193

$ 641,442

$ 824,118

$ 814,567

$ 818,621 Interest-bearing

7,014,628

8,341,171

8,123,201

7,225,011

7,244,560 Total deposits

7,475,821

8,982,613

8,947,319

8,039,578

8,063,181 Borrowings

879,929

1,033,954

809,136

701,373

545,160 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

30,695

19,170

21,681

18,819

41,610 Other liabilities

75,644

87,492

64,019

62,698

44,054 Total liabilities

8,462,089

10,123,229

9,842,155

8,822,468

8,694,005 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 43,267,776 shares, 43,180,079

shares, 43,178,061 shares, 43,175,399 shares and 43,173,209

shares

137,882

137,565

137,200

136,836

136,474 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares

authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares

and 41,625 shares.

—

—

—

—

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to

5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 250,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares, 196,181 shares, 196,181

shares, 196,181 shares and 150,000 shares, respectively (equivalent

to 7,847,233 depositary shares, 7,847,233 depositary shares,

7,847,233 depositary shares, 7,847,233 depositary shares and

6,000,000 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

144,925 Retained earnings

694,776

657,149

610,267

560,083

516,961 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(6,304)

(1,454)

262

(4)

249 Total shareholders' equity

1,188,503

1,155,409

1,109,878

1,059,064

1,011,255 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 9,650,592

$ 11,278,638

$ 10,952,033

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,705,260

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021 Interest Income















Loans

$ 72,196

$ 77,113

$ 75,517 Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,245



4,018



3,136 Investment securities:

















Available for sale - taxable



701



1,007



354 Available for sale - tax exempt



—



9



11 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



269



177



384 Other



601



261



147 Total interest income



76,012



82,585



79,549 Interest Expense

















Deposits



8,813



8,492



6,100 Borrowed funds



1,474



1,350



1,486 Total interest expense



10,287



9,842



7,586 Net Interest Income



65,725



72,743



71,963 Provision for credit losses



2,451



2,585



1,663 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



63,274



70,158



70,300 Noninterest Income

















Gain on sale of loans



17,965



28,430



28,620 Loan servicing fees, net



9,731



1,382



7,951 Mortgage warehouse fees



1,858



2,469



4,116 Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)



—



191



— Low-income housing tax credit syndication fees



519



5,230



55 Other income



4,524



2,569



3,194 Total noninterest income



34,597



40,271



43,936 Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



21,293



25,387



21,274 Loan expenses



1,211



1,479



2,523 Occupancy and equipment



1,814



2,069



1,627 Professional fees



1,303



3,325



422 Deposit insurance expense



759



705



671 Technology expense



1,236



1,123



937 Other expense



3,417



3,558



2,630 Total noninterest expense



31,033



37,646



30,084 Income Before Income Taxes



66,838



72,783



84,152 Provision for income taxes (2)



16,696



17,582



22,169 Net Income

$ 50,142

$ 55,201

$ 61,983 Dividends on preferred stock



(5,728)



(5,728)



(3,757) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 44,414

$ 49,473

$ 58,226 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.03

$ 1.15

$ 1.35 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.02

$ 1.14

$ 1.35 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

















Basic



43,190,066



43,179,377



43,158,138 Diluted



43,360,034



43,399,064



43,275,621



















(1) Includes $0, $191, $0, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.





(2) Includes $0, $(46), $0, respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.





























Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2022

2021

2021















Noninterest expense



$ 31,033

$ 37,646

$ 30,084















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



65,725

72,743

71,963 Noninterest income



34,597

40,271

43,936 Total income



$ 100,322

$ 113,014

$ 115,899















Efficiency ratio



30.93%

33.31%

25.96%































Average assets



$ 10,436,448

$ 10,945,026

$ 9,952,911 Net income



$ 50,142

$ 55,201

$ 61,983 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.48%

0.50%

0.62% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00 Return on average assets



1.92%

2.02%

2.49%















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.37%

26.04%

38.32%















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 18.70

$ 17.96

$ 14.72















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



8.40%

6.89%

6.56%















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"



























(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's

financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of

limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and

they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP

financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is

calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.

Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by

dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2022

2021

2021















Net income



$ 50,142

$ 55,201

$ 61,983 Less: preferred stock dividends



(5,728)

(5,728)

(3,757) Net income available to common shareholders



$ 44,414

$ 49,473

$ 58,226















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,173,837

$ 1,139,714

$ 852,900 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,495)

(17,626)

(18,057) Less: average preferred stock



(362,149)

(362,149)

(227,115) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 794,193

$ 759,939

$ 607,728















Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.37%

26.04%

38.32%































Total equity



$ 1,188,503

$ 1,155,409

$ 1,011,255 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,419)

(17,552)

(17,981) Less: preferred stock



(362,149)

(362,149)

(357,571) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 808,935

$ 775,708

$ 635,703















Assets



$ 9,650,592

$ 11,278,638

$ 9,705,260 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,419)

(17,552)

(17,981) Tangible assets



$ 9,633,173

$ 11,261,086

$ 9,687,279















Ending common shares



43,267,776

43,180,079

43,173,209















Tangible book value per common share



$ 18.70

$ 17.96

$ 14.72 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



8.40%

6.89%

6.56%

















Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 1,460,486 $ 870 0.24%

$ 698,263 $ 438 0.25%

$ 610,884 $ 531 0.35% Securities available for sale - taxable 305,600 701 0.93%

308,581 1,007 1.29%

267,428 354 0.54% Securities available for sale - tax exempt — —



1,204 9 2.97%

1,366 11 3.27% Mortgage loans in process of securitization 349,027 2,245 2.61%

621,946 4,018 2.56%

500,234 3,136 2.54% Loans and loans held for sale 8,049,877 72,196 3.64%

9,064,880 77,113 3.37%

8,379,227 75,517 3.66% Total interest-earning assets 10,164,990 76,012 3.03%

10,694,874 82,585 3.06%

9,759,139 79,549 3.31% Allowance for credit losses on loans (31,023)





(29,801)





(28,308)



Noninterest-earning assets 302,481





279,953





222,080



























Total assets $ 10,436,448





$ 10,945,026





$ 9,952,911



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 4,015,709 2,204 0.22%

4,325,991 2,094 0.19%

4,806,665 1,210 0.10% Savings deposits 230,702 33 0.06%

223,912 35 0.06%

192,196 37 0.08% Money market 2,710,961 5,252 0.79%

2,528,453 5,018 0.79%

2,065,218 3,738 0.73% Certificates of deposit 1,080,438 1,324 0.50%

1,220,392 1,345 0.44%

416,426 1,115 1.09% Total interest-bearing deposits 8,037,810 8,813 0.44%

8,298,748 8,492 0.41%

7,480,505 6,100 0.33%























Borrowings 589,597 1,474 1.01%

620,173 1,350 0.86%

810,856 1,486 0.74% Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,627,407 10,287 0.48%

8,918,921 9,842 0.44%

8,291,361 7,586 0.37%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 518,140





795,704





740,807



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 117,064





90,687





67,843



























Total liabilities 9,262,611





9,805,312





9,100,011



























Shareholders' equity 1,173,837





1,139,714





852,900



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,436,448





$ 10,945,026





$ 9,952,911



























Net interest income

$ 65,725





$ 72,743





$ 71,963

























Net interest spread



2.55%





2.62%





2.93%























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,537,583





$ 1,775,953





$ 1,467,778



























Net interest margin



2.62%





2.70%





2.99%























Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities



117.82%





119.91%





117.70%

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



























Net Income









Three Months Ended









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2022

2021

2021

Segment

















Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 11,492

$ 14,124

$ 11,961

Mortgage Warehousing





13,159

21,311

29,183

Banking





28,764

22,629

23,025

Other





(3,273)

(2,863)

(2,186)

Total





$ 50,142

$ 55,201

$ 61,983

















































Total Assets









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2022

2021

2021

Segment

















Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 293,286

$ 296,129

$ 219,954

Mortgage Warehousing





2,863,907

3,977,537

4,383,759

Banking





6,409,943

6,929,565

5,010,799

Other





83,456

75,407

90,748

Total





$ 9,650,592

$ 11,278,638

$ 9,705,260

















































Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2022

2021

2021

Loan Type

















Multi-family





$ 14,953

$ 24,797

$ 22,836

Single-family





457

1,086

4,213

Small Business Association (SBA)





2,555

2,547

1,571

Total





$ 17,965

$ 28,430

$ 28,620

















































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2022

2021

2021





















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit





$ 752,447

$ 781,437

$ 1,334,548

Residential real estate





858,325

843,101

731,334

Multi-family financing





2,876,005

2,702,042

2,514,176

Healthcare financing





850,751

826,157

692,457

Commercial and commercial real estate





567,971

520,199

357,682

Agricultural production and real estate





90,688

97,060

96,108

Consumer and margin loans





12,875

12,667

13,077









6,009,062

5,782,663

5,739,382

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans



32,102

31,344

29,091

Loans receivable





$ 5,976,960

$ 5,751,319

$ 5,710,291





















Loans held for sale





2,289,094

3,303,199

2,749,662

Total loans, net of allowance





$ 8,266,054

$ 9,054,518

$ 8,459,953



