National Wildlife Federation, Johnson Outdoors' 'Clean Earth Challenge' Will Inspire Conservation Action, Improve Environmental Health

Participants Will Restore Land, Oceans, Waterways by Collecting 1 Million Pieces of Trash

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Wildlife Federation, America's largest and most trusted conservation organization, and Johnson Outdoors, a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, are teaming up to advance natural resource conservation by creating the Clean Earth Challenge. The Challenge will call on tens of millions of individuals, families, students, teachers, environmentalists and leaders to get outdoors and take simple conservation actions to help improve the health of the planet by collecting 1 million pieces of trash.

Join the Clean Earth Challenge to help clean up trash and debris that litter our beautiful land, oceans, and waterways.

"Cleaning up the waste and pollution that has contaminated our precious natural resources is critical to protecting the health of people and wildlife alike," said Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. "By taking collective action on such a grand scale, we can work collaboratively to right the mistakes of the past and give wildlife the opportunity to thrive in our rapidly changing world. We are thrilled to be working with Johnson Outdoors and can't wait to see the benefits that this challenge will have on our nation's incredible wildlife and the habitats they call home."

"Our commitment to leaving the planet better than we found it has always been at the core of Johnson Outdoors and our family of brands. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we work together with partners like the National Wildlife Federation as well as our consumers to ensure that our natural spaces are healthy and thriving for us and generations to come," said Helen Johnson-Leipold, chairman and CEO of Johnson Outdoors.

The goal of the Clean Earth Challenge is to advance restoration and resilience of the nation's greatest natural resources — the land and water that sustain people, wildlife and the planet. The Challenge inspires collective conservation action to help clean up environmental pollution and improve ecosystem health.

To get Involved:

Join the Challenge at: www.cleanearthchallenge.com

Get outside. Clean up waste and debris. Encourage others to participate.

Track your progress. Measure your impact. Download the Litterati app. Available in the Apple Store, Google Store or at: www.cleanearthchallenge.com

Keep track of actions and report results at: www.cleanearthchallenge.com

About the National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change. Visit the National Wildlife Federation Media Center at NWF.org/News .

About Johnson Outdoors

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!® camping and hiking equipment. For more information, visit: www.johnsonoutdoors.com

Clean Earth Challenge logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Wildlife Federation