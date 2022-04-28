One Drop Presents Clinical Health Outcomes Demonstrating the Impact of Long-term Use of its Award-Winning Digital Platform

Significant reductions in average blood glucose indicate sustained effectiveness of a precision health approach for One Drop members with diabetes

NEW YORK , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, presented clinical health outcomes associated with long-term use with its award-winning digital platform at the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2022). New peer-reviewed research demonstrates that people with diabetes using One Drop sustained clinically and statistically significant reductions in average blood glucose beyond six months and one year, citing meaningful reductions in estimated A1C (eA1C).

Long-term outcomes have become a critical validation point for health and wellness products. This study provides further evidence that One Drop complies with industry standards, helping members with blood glucose levels above target significantly reduce their blood glucose levels. Members using One Drop for at least six months reduced their average blood glucose by 26.5 mg/dL, translating to a 0.9% reduction in estimated A1C. These outcomes improved further for members using One Drop for one year or more who experienced a 35.2 mg/dL drop in average blood glucose and decreased their eA1C by 1.2%. Maintaining healthy blood glucose levels has been linked to long-term health benefits and healthcare cost savings.

"Today's healthcare model is untenable for people with chronic conditions and financially unsustainable for payers and health systems," said Jeff Dachis, One Drop CEO and founder. "At One Drop, we look beyond the break-fix cycle of care and toward continuous, data-driven prevention by building connected medical devices and digital health solutions that proactively help individuals gain insights and inform decision-making in real time. Recent research affirms our precision health approach works."

More than 60 peer-reviewed clinical studies, publications, and presentations demonstrate the results and clinical strengths of One Drop's existing digital health platform , including improved health outcomes and estimated cost savings of $2,450 per person per year.

Next, One Drop plans to enter the continuous health sensing market with a proprietary sensor currently in development designed to give members access to real-time health data. This proprietary sensor remains subject to regulatory approval, including approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Pending regulatory approval and commercial adoption, One Drop believes that the integration of its proprietary sensor and One Drop's existing digital solution should augment these proven outcomes and yearly cost savings for those living with diabetes and other chronic conditions—a population that now represents six in 10 U.S. adults .

To date, One Drop has gathered over 38 billion longitudinal health data points from approximately 1.5 million members worldwide. This aggregated and de-identified data train the proprietary machine learning algorithms behind the precision health company's CE-marked analysis engines for glucose forecasts and blood pressure insights , long-term outcomes forecasting for diabetes-related biomarkers, and predictive capabilities for people using continuous glucose monitors (CGM).

Notable industry accolades for One Drop include ranking on the NYC Digital Health 100 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 . Headquartered in New York, with offices in Texas and California, One Drop is also independently recognized as one of the best places to work in New York City and Austin .

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company combining continuous diagnostics, predictive analytics and machine learning, and an award-winning digital solution to deliver cost-saving outcomes for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health, peak performance, and more fulfilling lives. Bluetooth glucose meter kit, on-demand testing supplies, and other One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the award-winning One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS . A sensor with continuous glucose sensing capabilities is in development and subject to regulatory approval.

