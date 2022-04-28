Pace International Welcomes Marcelo Masoero as Senior Global Sales Director

WAPATO, Wash., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, is pleased to welcome Marcelo Masoero as its new Senior Global Sales Director.

As the Senior Global Sales Director, Masoero is responsible for leading the global sales for all Pace products and services. His main role is to provide leadership and direction to Pace's regional sales teams, and to lead the development and implementation of Pace's sales strategies and business models.

"We're pleased to have Marcelo join the Pace team," said Rodrigo Cifuentes, EVP and COO, Pace International. "He has a proven track record growing global sales for high-value products and technologies with top-tier companies. His experience and passion for sustainable technologies will help Pace and its partners expand their growing portfolios of biorational postharvest products and advanced technologies faster into key international markets."

Masoero is a proven agricultural executive with a long and distinguished career, holding leadership positions in North and Latin America's commercial and marketing teams for Crop Protection and Seed and Trait businesses. Over the course of his career, he has worked at Monsanto and Rohm and Haas, and most recently served as the North American Sales Lead for fruit and vegetable seeds at Bayer Crop Science.

Masoero earned his Bachelor of Agronomy Engineering degree from the University of São Paulo, Brazil, and his MBA from Fundação Don Cabral, Brazil. He has spent his entire career working in agriculture with fruits, vegetables, and row crops in many countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers, and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at paceint.com .

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com .

