Vetericyn® Animal Wellness Invests in Rodeo Athlete Ambassador Team with the purpose to educating animal owners and improve the lives of animals with innovative animal health solutions.

RIALTO, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetericyn, a leader in equine wellness products, announced today the launch of their inaugural Rodeo Athlete Ambassador Team. The team is comprised of a diverse group of professional rodeo competitors that embody strong values in equine health and live and breathe the farm and ranch lifestyle—the lifeblood of American agriculture.

"The athletes, fans, and supporting organizations that bring the sport of Rodeo to life are ingrained with core values that strongly align with our brand and company's mission. The athletes represent the unprecedented patriotism, work ethic, and grit found in this community and generate a cause we are proud to be a part of," said Scott Van Winkle, VP of Vetericyn.

2022/2023 Vetericyn Rodeo Athlete Team includes the following athletes:

Jesse Brown : With the recent win at The American Rodeo in steer wrestling, former collegiate football player Jesse Brown is no stranger to winning. An Oregon native and 2-time NFR qualifier, Jesse has grown up ranching and has a family heritage competing in the PRCA.

Shane Hanchey: World titles in tie-down roping do not come easy and Shane Hanchey is proud to have one to his name, along with 12 qualifications to the National Finals Rodeo. A native of Louisiana , Shane is well respected by his peers, both inside and outside the arena.

Taylor Hanchey: The first WPRA member to qualify for the NFR in two events, Taylor Hanchey has competed in both barrel racing, and the more recently sanctioned event by WPRA, breakaway roping. Taylor recently married Shane Hanchey and this husband-and-wife duo now reside in her hometown of Carmine, TX.

Stevi Hillman : Barrel Racer Stevi Hillman has built her success from the ground up, training and breeding the horses for her competitions. With her long list of career rodeo highlights including qualifying for the NFR 5 times, she also dedicates her time to life-coaching with her husband on their website PrepareToWin.tv and recent book release "Mind Fuel".

Blake Knowles : 5-time NFR Qualifier Blake Knowles has competed in steer wrestling since 2002 and comes from a family tree of rodeo ambassadors and champions. Growing up in the cattle country of eastern Oregon , he is the epitome of the American Cowboy and continues to be an ambassador for the western way of life.

Tyler Pearson : Oklahoma's Tyler Pearson has a long list of career highlights, including 5 NFR qualifications with one of those bringing a world title earned in 2017. Tyler is a dedicated family man and commits his time bringing new interest into the sport with his rodeo clinics hosted at his home in Atoka, OK.

Trey Yates : Throwing a loop since a very young age, Trey Yates is a third-generation team roper with a competitive nature that runs through his blood. Trey is a 2-time NFR qualifier and was the 2018 aggregate champion. With many career highlights and belt buckles already earned, Trey has many years ahead of him as an ambassador to rodeo and equine disciplines.

"We are delighted to have such a dedicated team to represent Vetericyn. Everyone we have partnered with is already an avid user of Vetericyn products and we look forward to reaching more equine enthusiasts through their experiences with our products", says Geoff Hamby, Director of Marketing for Vetericyn.

As a company committed to developing the most safe, effective, and innovative equine wellness products on the market, Vetericyn has recently doubled down on equine health with new product innovation and educational resources to help horse owners, livestock producers, and pet owners care for their animals. The Rodeo Athlete Ambassador Team will help provide educational resources for animal owners and how Vetericyn products are depended on for their horses, livestock, and animals at home.

About Vetericyn: Vetericyn® is committed to developing the most safe, effective, and innovative animal wellness products in the world. Our goal is to manufacture our product in the USA while adhering to the highest and strictest quality guidelines in the animal industry. We strive to earn the respect and trust of the customers who support us and challenge ourselves to find new ways to give back to the animal community. We will meet these goals by engaging the talent and desire of people who have a passion for animals, health, community, service, science, and the environment. Whether it's treating hot spots or cuts, soothing irritated eyes or ears, improving skin and coat health, or improving internal health, Vetericyn® Animal Wellness products are leading the way in animal care at home, in the veterinary office, and on the farm or ranch.

