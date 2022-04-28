XSOLIS Grows Payer Network by 111% and Hospital Partnerships by 44% to Strengthen Its Payer-Provider Collaboration Network

XSOLIS will join HonorHealth and Hillcrest Healthcare System at the ACMA 2022 National Conference to explore how AI is reducing administrative burdens between payers and providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) company solving operational challenges in healthcare for both providers and payers, announced today that it has grown its payer network by 111% and its hospital partnerships by 44% in the last year. Payers and providers are leveraging XSOLIS' flagship CORTEX® platform for real-time machine learning and predictive intelligence to automate case reviews, creating an objective determination of medical necessity that aligns operational decisions across healthcare.

The growth of XSOLIS' payer-provider network since announcing $75 million in private equity funding in June 2021 underscores the industry's increased demand for automating administrative areas of healthcare and improving payer-provider communication.

"Over the last year, we've been hyper focused on growth and meeting the healthcare industry's needs through our data-driven technology solutions, and we're excited to continue this forward momentum," said Joan Butters, co-founder and CEO at XSOLIS.

XSOLIS and clients HonorHealth and Hillcrest HealthCare System will discuss how AI and a more collaborative payer-provider approach are revolutionizing care delivery operations at the American Case Management Association (ACMA) 2022 National Conference, happening May 1-4 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

On Monday, May 2 , at 12:45 p.m. CT , Michelle Allen , director of case management at Hillcrest HealthCare System will present a session at the XSOLIS booth #301, "MythBusters: Provider | Payer Edition." Allen will pair with XSOLIS' Matt Brink , director of payer business solutions, in a conversational format to dispel some of the biggest myths that are perpetuating data silos and hindering communication between providers and payers.

May 2 , at 3:30 p.m. CT , Heather Bassett , chief medical officer at XSOLIS, will join Pamela Foster , vice president of case coordination at HonorHealth, for a Following on, at, chief medical officer at XSOLIS, will join, vice president of case coordination at HonorHealth, for a sponsored session , "Healthcare Evolves: Reimbursement, Care Coordination and Artificial Intelligence." This event will take place within Gaylord Hotel at Grapevine C and will also be made available to attendees via live stream, to explore how AI tools and technological advancements can be leveraged to meet the evolving needs of healthcare reimbursement trends and models.

XSOLIS has additional in-booth promotions and events open to attendees and is a platinum supporter of the 2022 ACMA National Conference and its 2022 ACMA Heroes Award, which recognizes a stellar professional who has faced a life challenge yet continues to deliver exemplary service for patients and families. The winner of this year's ACMA Heroes Award will be announced during the 2022 National Conference.

To learn about additional opportunities to connect with XSOLIS at the ACMA 2022 National conference, visit www.xsolis.com/acma-nat-2022/.

To learn more about XSOLIS' and CORTEX's capabilities, visit www.xsolis.com.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a healthcare technology company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide with its utilization review technology, denials management consulting, and physician advisor services. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX makes review automation possible and creates a clinical source of truth, enabling more efficiency and collaboration for payers and providers to break down silos and build partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem. Learn more about XSOLIS' utilization management technology, denials management consulting and physician advisor services at https://www.xsolis.com .

