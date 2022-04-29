Commonwealth Prevention Alliance Celebrates Prevention Week 2022

Events for communities to come together to celebrate their successes and advocate for prevention

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance (CPA), a private non-profit whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices, is proud to announce PA Prevention Week taking place May 8 to 14, 2022. The effort — part of National Prevention Week (NPW) hosted by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) — is an annual public education platform bringing together communities and organizations to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health.

Each year around this observance, communities and organizations across the country come together to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health. Throughout the week events will encourage and equip individuals and prevention specialists to advocate in their communities for the importance of primary prevention programs, PA Youth Survey, policies, and practices to prevent substance use issues. Providers and coalitions will be provided with tools and resources to plan and implement local advocacy or community events in-person or virtually.

"PA Prevention Week aims to promote prevention year-round," says Jeff Hanley, CPA Executive Director. "Prevention happens in all of our communities, and we are asking prevention professionals, organizations, and coalitions to use this week to advocate for their programming, recognize local prevention partners and champions, and use social media to highlight their prevention successes."

To assist with community led educational events, CPA has created a PA Prevention Week "Get Started Guide," which can be accessed here:

https://commonwealthpreventionalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Prevention-Week-Get-Started-Guide-FINAL-1.pdf

On Monday, May 9, 2022, CPA will host the 2022 PA Prevention Week Press Conference from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., in Harrisburg on the front steps (3rd & State Streets) of the Pennsylvania State Capitol building. Press conference speakers include:

Jeff Hanley , Executive Director, Commonwealth Prevention Alliance

Kristin Varner , Administrator, Dauphin County Drug and Alcohol

Jennifer Smith , Secretary, PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

Kristina Jeanty , Health Promotion Specialist, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Mike Pennington , Executive Director, PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency

Dr. Debora Carrera , Executive Deputy Secretary, PA Department of Education

Damon Jones , Associate Research Professor, Penn State University - Prevention Research Center

Maia Niedererr , Student, Adams County Collaborating for Youth (CFY) Coalition

CPA will host its 32nd annual statewide prevention conference June 21 to 24, 2022. The conference aims to support all the professionals in the field as they continue to work hard to improve the public health of our communities. Additional details including keynote speakers and in-person/virtual options for registration can be found here: https://commonwealthpreventionalliance.org/2022-conference/ .

To access resources provided by CPA to aid prevention professionals in representing PA Prevention during National Prevention Week, and to learn more about PA Prevention Week, please visit: https://commonwealthpreventionalliance.org/pa-prevention-week-2022/ .

About The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance

CPA is a member-driven, grassroots organization whose mission is to reimagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices. We are a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. Since 1976, CPA has kept the needs and concerns of the prevention professional and the field of substance abuse prevention as its key focus, and today it continues to be the foremost voice for prevention in Pennsylvania.

