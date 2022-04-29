A Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) Island Empire Tech Systems (IETS) dba DIGITALSPEC Technologies Receives NHO SBA 8(a) Certification (2022 - 2031)

KAILUA, Hawaii, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Empire Tech Systems (IETS) a subsidiary of Island Empire Community Development, a Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO), has been awarded its NHO SBA 8(a) certification status as a Disadvantaged Small Business by the Small Business Administration (SBA). IETS is committed to driving greater organizational and community impact by accelerating the evolution of next generation IT delivery and consulting capabilities; which also includes IETS's ability to advance the federal sector, enabling government agencies to leverage larger sole-source contracts ($22M to $100M) through the advantages of this NHO SBA 8(a) Contract Vehicle.

"NHO SBA 8(a) certification is a major strategic accomplishment for us, it opens up many more business opportunities" - Dr. Charles A Dadoo

IETS would be Doing Business As (dba) DIGITALSPEC Technologies (DSPEC), a cutting-edge Information Technology (IT) and digital solutions firm, an SBA certified minority and small business, CMMI Level DEV/3 and SVC/3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000:2011, ISO 27001:2013 certified technology corporation, encapsulating more than 100 years of combined business and IT experience, with active Top-Secret Facility Clearance (TSFCL).

This growth centric, NHO SBA 8(a) award would create a powerful common platform for expansion and evolution of the core service offerings by combining strategic vision, giving back to native Hawaiian communities, and the opportunity to leverage larger sole-sourced contracts (upto $100M) through the SBA Super 8(a) Contract Vehicle. NHOs have been a historically underrepresented tribal organization type. Although ANCs and NHOs have very similar offerings, historically ANCs have received almost 10x more in contract awards than NHOs over the past three years. The current administration's emphasis on inclusive growth paves the way for a tremendous uptick in direct awards to NHOs to uplift their socio-economic condition.

"Our NHO SBA 8(a) certification could not come at a better time; this will further expand our available opportunities and will allow for even more strategic partnerships. It is our mission to follow through on our Kuleana (responsibility and privilege) to provide for Native Hawaiians in the way for which the NHO and 8(a) program has intended," Tautua Reed, Chairman Island Empire said.

"Receiving a NHO SBA 8(a) certification is a major strategic accomplishment for us," says Dr. Charles A Dadoo, President of IETS, "It opens our company to many more business opportunities through the set-aside contracts, with direct awards up to $22 - $100 million a year. This gives us a competitive edge to leverage in the years to come."

If you would like more information about IETS or DIGITALSPEC, please contact our team at sales@digitalspec.net | 703-626-7445 or 703 291 1222

About Island Empire Tech Systems (IETS)

Island Empire Tech Systems (IETS) is a Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) owned SBA 8(a) business dba DIGITALSPEC Technologies. IETS is providing innovative and impactful solutions to our customers while supporting the social and commercial advancement of Native Hawaiians and their surrounding communities. IETS is a subsidiary of Island Empire Community Development, a Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) who works closely with Federal Government Clientele to ultimately contribute economic growth for Native Hawaiian owned businesses, neighborhoods and foundations in hopes to accelerate the well-being and success of their people. Together, their mission is to improve the lives of Native Hawaiians by developing education and social empowerment programs.

About DIGITALSPEC

DIGITALSPEC, LLC. is an SBA-certified minority and small business, CMMI Level DEV/3 and SVC/3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000:2011, ISO 27001:2013 certified technology corporation, encapsulating more than 100 years of combined business and IT experience, deep domain expertise, and rich technical knowledge. Founded in 2005, the organization is headquartered in Fairfax, VA, supporting a spectrum of federal and commercial clients.

The Federal clients include the Department of State, Department of Commerce, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Department of Education, DISA, Department of Defense (DOD)/Washington Headquarters Services (WHS), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

