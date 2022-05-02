Finalists Announced in eDynamic Learning's 2022 Teacher Awards

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, 25 inspirational educators from across the country have been named finalists in eDynamic Learning's annual Career Compass Teacher Awards . eDynamic Learning is the largest provider of Career Technical Education (CTE) and elective digital curriculum in North America for grades 6-12. The awards were open to any United States certified teacher currently teaching eDynamic Learning courses or using Knowledge Matters simulations in their public, private, virtual, or charter school program. Among the many prizes, teachers have the opportunity to earn a curriculum grant, complimentary professional development, and much more. The finalists span the nation from Florida to Alaska, and will be recognized live at a virtual ceremony on Saturday, May 21st, 2022.

A no-cost professional development event for teachers will take place before and after the ceremony. All districts are welcome to attend to learn more about eDynamic Learning and Knowledge Matters curriculum for in-class instruction, blended learning, online learning, or best practices for utilizing digital curriculum and resources. With many schools having little time for professional development this year, the May 21st Streamline Instruction Professional Development event will provide an opportunity for teachers to learn best practices to save time, streamline their instruction, and meet the needs of all learners.

Kicking off the event is keynote speaker, Miquel Lopez, a former high school student and now a business and marketing executive, who will share the impact his teacher and CTE had on his life and career. Miquel began his career at Wieden+Kennedy, where he touched various brands, including TurboTax, Old Spice, Secret, Chiquita, Visa, and many others.

"Our mission is to help teachers guide their students in career discovery through our digital curriculum to match their skills and interests to a rewarding and successful career. We know that a teacher's ability to impact the world is profound and we are excited to honor and recognize their hard work and dedication at our professional development event this year!" said Tyler Wood, Vice President of Marketing & Professional Development for eDynamic Learning.

Finalists using eDynamic Learning digital curriculum include:

Susannah Azzaro, Pennsylvania Distance Learning Charter School, Pennsylvania

Jennifer Badeaux, Orange County Virtual School, Florida

Summer Highfill, Oregon Charter Academy, Oregon

Terry Kass, Lake County High Schools Tech Campus, Illinois

Rebekah Kitchin, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, Alaska

Jennifer Lewis, DeSales High School, Kentucky

Paula Life, Proximity Learning, Texas

David Marks, Lake County High Schools Tech Campus, Illinois

Nancy Ortner, Visions in Education, California

Natalie O'Meara, Orange County Virtual School, Florida

Sheryl Prather, Azle High School, Texas

Glenna Rutan, Orange County Virtual School, Florida

Kimberly Schor, Branson School Online, Colorado

Carrie Woods, Orange County Virtual School, Florida

Finalists using Knowledge Matters simulations from eDynamic Learning include:

Bryan Bernacki, Portage High School, Indiana

Yoelin Cabrera-Fernandez, Southwest Miami High School, Florida

Lou DiCesare, West Irondequoit Central School District, New York

Ryan Dockter, Griggs County Central School District, North Dakota

Wendy Grote, Divide County High School, North Dakota

Noureddine Lalami, Freedom High School, California

Michelle Le, Panther Creek High School, North Carolina

Leslie McBride, Colonial Heights High School, Virginia

Halee Porter, Northside High School, Texas

Renee Rouleau White, Washington High School, Washington

Amy Sullivan, Cedar Crest High School, Pennsylvania

About eDynamic Learning

With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company with a mission of helping students find their passion through CTE and career-focused elective curriculum. Offering nearly 250 digital courses for grades 6-12, eDynamic Learning courseware is comprehensive and includes lessons, discussions, assessments and activities, and is often used as a textbook replacement. Courses work continuously in any instructional model, run on all devices, and are compatible with nearly all Learning Management Systems. Courses also meet WCAG 2.0AA guidelines and offer translations and literacy support tools.

About Knowledge Matters, an eDynamic Learning Company

Knowledge Matters is the leading provider of simulation-based educational content with over one-third of all U.S. high schools using the Virtual Business line of simulations. Popular with Career Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs), Knowledge Matters' simulations are used in business, marketing, personal finance, fashion, and hospitality classes. The simulations put students in charge of businesses - learning valuable concepts and applying their problem solving and decision making skills in an interactive, risk-free environment that allows them to see the impact of their choices immediately. To develop the simulations, Knowledge Matters partnered with leading organizations such as the J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

