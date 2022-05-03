Elevation Gold Intersects 344.42 Meters Grading 0.31 g/t Gold and 1.12 g/t Silver in Stockwork Mineralization Below the West Pit at the Moss Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: ELVT) (OTCQX: EVGDF) (the "Company" or "Elevation Gold") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's multi-phase infill and resource expansion drilling program at the Moss Mine in northwestern Arizona (see Figure 1: Moss Project Drilling Location ). Results discussed include those from infill drilling below the active West Pit as well as from condemnation drilling in the proposed 3B leach pad area (see Figure 2: Drillhole Location Map ).

Michael G. Allen, President of Elevation Gold, stated "We anticipate that this drilling will result in the delineation of additional mineral resources and mineral reserves in the West Pit. With the excellent metallurgy at the Moss Mine, the results further demonstrate the potential for reducing the strip ratio in the West Pit. The scale of these results highlights the potential for Moss to grow into a multi-million-ounce gold system."

Recent Moss Mine West Pit Drilling Highlights

Drilling beneath the active West Pit intersected broad intervals of stockwork and vein-hosted epithermal gold-silver mineralization from surface down to almost 280 meters in depth.

Drillhole AR21-562R intersected 344.42 meters of hanging wall stockwork mineralization grading 0.31 g/t gold and 1.12 g/t silver, starting at surface.

Drillhole AR21-560R intersected 137.16 meters of hanging wall stockwork mineralization grading 0.30 g/t gold and 1.92 g/t silver starting at surface, including 22.86 meters grading 0.47 g/t gold and 1.35 g/t silver.

Drillhole AR21-545R intersected 88.39 meters grading 0.40 g/t gold and 4.29 g/t silver in the Moss Vein and associated hanging wall stockwork starting at surface, including 27.43 meters grading 0.67 g/t gold and 7.13 g/t silver.

3B Leach Pad area intersected 48.77 meters of stockwork and vein hosted mineralization grading 0.36 g/t gold and 0.82 g/t silver, including 3.05 meters grading 0.71 g/t gold and 0.90 g/t silver, 10.67 meters grading 0.47 g/t gold and 1.60 g/t silver, and 4.57 meters grading 0.65 g/t gold and 0.47 g/t silver. This mineralization is likely associated with the Rattan Vein system mapped to the west of the current West Pit (see Drillhole AR21-570R, a condemnation drillhole drilled in the proposedLeach Pad area intersected 48.77 meters of stockwork and vein hosted mineralization grading 0.36 g/t gold and 0.82 g/t silver, including 3.05 meters grading 0.71 g/t gold and 0.90 g/t silver, 10.67 meters grading 0.47 g/t gold and 1.60 g/t silver, and 4.57 meters grading 0.65 g/t gold and 0.47 g/t silver. This mineralization is likely associated with the Rattan Vein system mapped to the west of the current West Pit (see Figure 1: Moss Project Drilling Location ). Additional drilling is being planned to follow up on these results.

A complete list of the latest results from Elevation Gold's infill and near-mine exploration drilling at the Moss Mine is provided in Table 1.

Warwick S. Board, Vice President, Exploration of Elevation Gold, commented, "The broad zones of silicification and stockwork veining intersected below the current West Pit are reflective of the surface outcrop of the pre-mining surface in this area. Additional similar zones of silicification and stockwork veining crop out in the Midwest and Far West Extension areas of the Moss Property, approximately 750 meters to 1,500 meters, respectively, to the west of the active West Pit, highlighting the potential of finding additional mineralization to the west of the West Pit. Furthermore, recent modelling has suggested that the Moss and Ruth Veins appear to diverge west of the Center Pit, further enhancing the potential for a westward widening of the broad stockwork zones between the two veins to the west of the current mine."

Ongoing Drilling Program

Infill and near-mine drilling continues at the Moss Mine with two Reverse Circulation (RC) drill rigs currently active. The drilling presented in this news release is focused on infill and resource expansion drilling targeting the Moss and Ruth Veins and associated hanging wall stockwork beneath and adjacent to the West Pit, as well as condemnation drilling in the proposed 3B Leach Pad area (see Figure 2: Drillhole Location Map ).

Assay results from 29 RC drillholes, including 23 drillholes from the West Pit area and six condemnation drillholes from the proposed 3B Leach Pad area, are presented in Table 1. Assay results are pending for numerous additional holes drilled as part of the infill and near-mine drilling program and will be released upon receipt and compilation.

West Pit Drilling

Infill drilling beneath the West Pit indicates the presence of broad intersections of stockwork and vein-hosted mineralization across a strike length of approximately 350 meters at depths ranging from surface down to almost 280 meters beneath the active West Pit (see Figure 2: Drillhole Location Map ; Figure 3: Cross-Section: Lines 7W and 8W ). Drilling beneath and adjacent to the West Pit appears to indicate a westward widening of the lower grade hanging wall stockwork mineralization to the west of the Center Pit.

3B Leach Pad Condemnation Drilling

Two of the six condemnation drillholes drilled in the proposed 3B Leach Pad area intersected stockwork and vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization (AR21-570R and AR21-571R), starting at a depth of approximately 35 meters below the current surface. The mineralization intersections appear to be part of the Rattan Vein system, which is aligned along a similar trend to the Ruth Vein, and which crops out on surface approximately 500 meters to the west of the active West Pit. Additional drilling is being planned to follow up on these results.

Table 1: Latest Results from Elevation Gold's West Pit Infill, Exploration, and Condemnation Drilling at the Moss Mine

Location Hole ID Target Az/Dip (Degrees) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Line 1W AR22-584R West Pit Stockwork Veining, Ruth Vein 190/-45 60.96 64.01 3.05 1.57 0.50 1.58 AR22-585R 190/-65 32.00 33.53 1.52 1.85 0.60 1.86 and 56.39 65.53 9.14 0.89 0.45 0.89 and 102.11 105.16 3.05 0.48 0.60 0.49 and 129.54 135.64 6.10 0.71 0.78 0.72 and 153.92 158.50 4.57 0.84 1.03 0.86 and 167.64 169.16 1.52 1.22 0.70 1.23 AR22-586R 190/-80 35.05 38.10 3.05 0.53 2.20 0.56 and 71.63 74.68 3.05 0.67 0.13 0.67 and 83.82 86.87 3.05 1.20 0.30 1.20 and 114.30 118.87 4.57 0.39 0.72 0.40 AR22-587R 010/-88 51.82 54.86 3.05 1.20 0.85 1.21 and 219.46 222.50 3.05 0.37 2.65 0.40 Line 2W AR21-533R_WP West Pit Stockwork Veining 010/-45 48.77 50.29 1.52 1.74 48.60 2.39 AR22-576R West Pit Stockwork Veining, Ruth Vein 190/-60 0.00 79.25 79.25 0.31 1.37 0.33 incl. 9.14 15.24 6.10 0.97 2.10 1.00 incl. 39.62 44.20 4.57 0.64 0.57 0.64 incl. 53.34 56.39 3.05 0.82 0.90 0.83 incl. 64.01 65.53 1.52 1.04 6.30 1.12 AR22-577R 190/-80 0.00 19.81 19.81 0.71 1.19 0.73 incl. 10.67 19.81 9.14 1.20 1.45 1.22 and 28.96 36.58 7.62 0.24 2.36 0.27 and 94.49 97.54 3.05 0.50 7.45 0.60 and 121.92 137.16 15.24 0.49 3.13 0.53 incl. 121.92 128.02 6.10 0.75 4.30 0.80 and 217.93 220.98 3.05 0.72 2.20 0.75 AR22-578R West Pit Stockwork Veining, Moss Vein 010/-70 1.52 21.34 19.81 0.58 1.87 0.61 and 86.87 108.20 21.34 0.30 7.77 0.41 and 129.54 163.07 33.53 0.29 3.50 0.33 Line 3.5W AR21-542R West Pit Stockwork Veining, Ruth Vein 190/-45 0.00 117.35 117.35 0.30 1.26 0.31 incl. 0.00 4.57 4.57 0.85 2.53 0.89 incl. 28.96 36.58 7.62 0.71 2.30 0.74 incl. 47.24 51.82 4.57 0.51 1.40 0.52 and 217.93 240.79 22.86 0.67 0.43 0.67 incl. 231.65 233.17 1.52 6.32 2.00 6.35 AR21-543R West Pit Stockwork Veining, Moss Vein 010/-45 7.62 103.63 96.01 0.34 2.96 0.38 incl. 22.86 27.43 4.57 0.74 4.47 0.80 incl. 68.58 79.25 10.67 0.71 5.60 0.79 AR21-545R 010/-60 0.00 88.39 88.39 0.40 4.29 0.46 incl. 59.44 86.87 27.43 0.67 7.13 0.76 Line 7W AR21-532R_WP West Pit Stockwork Veining, Moss Vein 010/-45 7.62 53.34 45.72 0.33 1.25 0.35 incl. 28.96 39.62 10.67 0.58 0.97 0.59 AR21-551R 010/-60 3.05 51.82 48.77 0.37 2.78 0.41 AR21-552R 010/-75 4.57 65.53 60.96 0.26 1.18 0.27 incl. 47.24 51.82 4.57 0.58 1.30 0.60 incl. 59.44 65.53 6.10 0.45 0.65 0.46 AR21-553R 010/-85 27.43 68.58 41.15 0.36 1.43 0.38 incl. 39.62 45.72 6.10 0.64 1.03 0.66 AR21-554R West Pit Stockwork Veining, Ruth Vein 190/-45 19.81 208.79 188.98 0.28 2.33 0.31 incl. 36.58 42.67 6.10 0.43 3.88 0.48 incl. 64.01 68.58 4.57 0.49 1.67 0.52 incl. 76.20 92.96 16.76 0.40 1.81 0.42 incl. 103.63 137.16 33.53 0.41 1.52 0.43 Line 8W AR21-555R West Pit Stockwork Veining, Ruth Vein 190/-45 45.72 120.40 74.68 0.37 1.92 0.39 incl. 85.34 91.44 6.10 0.93 5.70 1.01 AR21-560R 190/-60 0.00 137.16 137.16 0.30 1.92 0.32 incl. 88.39 111.25 22.86 0.47 1.35 0.49 AR21-561R 190/-70 0.00 208.79 208.79 0.26 1.18 0.28 incl. 4.57 9.14 4.57 0.44 0.93 0.46 incl. 24.38 27.43 3.05 0.57 1.05 0.58 incl. 91.44 106.68 15.24 0.55 1.31 0.57 incl. 121.92 126.49 4.57 0.48 1.47 0.50 incl. 129.54 138.68 9.14 0.57 2.17 0.60 incl. 150.88 153.92 3.05 0.85 0.40 0.86 AR21-562R 190/-80 0.00 344.42 344.42 0.31 1.12 0.32 incl. 0.00 22.86 22.86 0.47 1.98 0.50 incl. 132.59 141.73 9.14 0.62 3.20 0.66 incl. 143.26 181.36 38.10 0.46 0.90 0.48 incl. 184.40 192.02 7.62 0.91 0.94 0.92 incl. 201.17 211.84 10.67 0.42 0.67 0.43 incl. 248.41 263.65 15.24 0.47 0.88 0.48 incl. 280.42 292.61 12.19 0.49 0.78 0.50 AR21-565R West Pit Stockwork Veining, Moss Vein 010/-70 0.00 112.78 112.78 0.29 1.89 0.31 incl. 82.30 94.49 12.19 0.52 1.44 0.54 AR21-566R 010/-55 0.00 115.82 115.82 0.27 1.34 0.29 Gold Bridge AR21-530R West Pit Stockwork Veining, Moss Vein 020/-65 0.00 7.62 7.62 0.36 1.36 0.37 and 25.91 32.00 6.10 0.29 1.95 0.31 and 51.82 56.39 4.57 0.36 5.80 0.44 and 71.63 79.25 7.62 0.34 3.58 0.39 3B7 AR22-567R Condemnation 180/-45 129.54 134.11 4.57 0.29 0.60 0.30 AR22-568R 180/-70 No significant results AR22-569R 180/-85 No significant results 3B5 AR21-570R Condemnation 180/-45 9.14 12.19 3.05 0.43 0.60 0.44 and 35.05 39.62 4.57 0.50 1.93 0.52 and 59.44 108.20 48.77 0.36 0.82 0.37 incl. 59.44 62.48 3.05 0.71 0.90 0.72 incl. 67.06 77.72 10.67 0.47 1.60 0.49 incl. 86.87 91.44 4.57 0.65 0.47 0.65 AR21-571R 180/-70 42.67 45.72 3.05 0.63 2.80 0.67 and 117.35 118.87 1.52 0.62 0.90 0.63 and 204.22 217.93 13.72 0.34 2.03 0.36 AR21-572R 180/-85 No significant results

Note: Although true thickness of the stockwork system between the Moss and Ruth Veins is generally difficult to assess due to the variably oriented multiple veins and veinlets that make up this zone, stockwork mineralization intersections reported in the table above are considered reflective of the broader bulk tonnage mineralization target zone thickness. True thickness of larger discrete veins subparallel to the Moss Vein (i.e., veins dipping to the south at ~70 degrees) within this zone range between 45% to 91% for drillholes oriented between -85 degrees to -45 degrees to the north, and between 67% to 100% in drillholes oriented between -88 degrees to -45 degrees to the south for larger discrete veins subparallel to the Ruth Vein (i.e., veins dipping to the north at ~50 degrees). True thickness of subvertical veins and veinlets in the stockwork ranges between 3% and 71% for drillholes oriented between -88 degrees and -45 degrees in either direction. Assay data are uncapped. AuEq = Au + Ag/75. RC drilling was conducted by Boart Longyear. RC samples, collected every 1.52 m, were transported in sealed bags to Skyline Assayers and Laboratories (Skyline) in Tucson, AZ. Field control QAQC samples, including standards, blanks, and field duplicates, were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of three field control samples every 20 regular samples. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of 30 g sub-samples with atomic absorption spectroscopy (method FA-01). Overlimit samples of gold were assayed by gravimetric means (FA-02). Skyline Laboratories is accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Elevation Gold, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the Moss Regional Exploration Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

About Elevation Gold Mining

Elevation Gold is a publicly listed gold and silver producer, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties located in the United States. Elevation Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada under the ticker symbol ELVT and on the NASDAQ OTC in the United States under the ticker symbol EVGDF. The Company's principal operation is the 100% owned Moss Mine in Mohave County, Arizona. Elevation also holds the title to the Hercules exploration property, located in Lyon County, Nevada.

