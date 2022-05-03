GI Alliance Partners with Digestive Health Specialists

GI Alliance enters Kansas and Missouri markets

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance , the nation's largest independent gastroenterology practice, is pleased to announce a partnership with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Missouri. This is the first practice in Missouri and Kansas to join GI Alliance's network of physician practices.

Digestive Health Specialists (DHS) is the leading GI provider in the greater Kansas City metro area, and the largest independent practice in Missouri, consisting of nineteen gastroenterologists and nine advanced practice providers in 5 locations. DHS was formed in 2015 through the merger of Consultants of Gastroenterology, Digestive Health Specialists of St. Joseph, and Summit Gastroenterology. DHS serves patients in the greater Kansas City market, including patients from Iowa and Kansas.

"The DHS physicians and advanced practice providers perfectly complement the GI Alliance network," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "Our ability to provide operational oversight allows the DHS physicians and team the ability to focus on providing exemplary patient care."

"GI Alliance's vision directly aligns with our focus on being patient-focused, doctor-driven delivery of high-quality health care for all GI needs," said Thomas Shireman, M.D., Digestive Health Specialists. "Our partnership will help drive efficiencies and best-in-class care."

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice with over 670 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

