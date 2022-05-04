Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for April 2022

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume by Month Year-To-Date

















Apr

2022 Apr

2021 % Chg Mar 2022 %

Chg Apr 2022 Apr 2021 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,178 8,465 20.2% 10,604 -4.0% 10,783 10,187 5.9% Index options (contracts, k) 2,317 1,748 32.6% 2,303 0.6% 2,390 1,862 28.4% Futures (contracts, k) 217 199 8.8% 197 9.8% 245 241 1.4% U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,629 1,466 11.1% 1,953 -16.6% 1,790 2,013 -11.1% U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 91 70 28.7% 112 -19.0% 104 92 13.1% Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 36,332 51,514 -29.5% 42,575 -14.7% 39,962 66,338 -39.8% European Equities (€, mn) 11,279 7,694 46.6% 13,968 -19.2% 12,476 7,556 65.1% EuroCCP Cleared Trades (k) 111,014 96,909 14.6% 181,548 -38.9% 565,451 395,132 43.1% EuroCCP Net Settlements (k) 771 771 -0.1% 1,039 -25.9% 3,573 3,194 11.8% Australian Equities1 (AUD, mn) 822 N/A N/A 898 -8.5% 866 N/A N/A Japanese Equities1 (JPY, bn) 148 N/A N/A 164 -9.8% 158 N/A N/A Global FX ADNV ($, mn) 37,656 30,997 21.5% 45,421 -17.1% 40,914 35,501 15.2%

1Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific effective on July 1, 2021. ADV= Average Daily Volume ADNV= Average Daily Notional Value NM=Not Meaningful

April 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

S&P 500 Index (SPX) Weeklys options set a new, all-time monthly volume record with 26.9 million contracts traded during April, representing an ADV of 1.3 million contracts.

New SPX Weeklys options with Tuesday expirations launched on April 18 . Over 600,000 contracts were traded on Tuesday, April 26 as the first weekly contract expired.

Cboe successfully launched a new Curb session beginning April 25 for trading Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) and SPX options from 4:15pm to 5:00pm ET , Monday – Friday. Nearly 7,000 SPX options contracts traded during the session on April 29 .

Total volume in Nanos options has reached nearly 36,000 contracts since launch on March 14 .

European Equities and Derivatives

Cboe Europe Equities had an overall market share of 22.99% in April, the highest month since November 2018 , making it Europe's largest equities exchange for the month.

Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe's European block trading platform, had a 31% share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market, making it the largest platform of its type (Source: big xyt).

Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX) began trading in futures and options on four additional Cboe Europe single country index benchmarks (Cboe Italy 40, Cboe Norway 25, Cboe Spain 35 and Cboe Sweden 30) on April 27 .

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA +1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559 atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P or MSCI Inc. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Futures trading is not suitable for all investors and involves the risk of loss. That risk of loss can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether futures trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding futures trading risks, see the Risk Disclosure Statement set forth in Appendix A to CFTC Regulation 1.55(c) and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets