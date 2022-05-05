Greif, Inc. Announces a $50 Per Ton Price Increase on All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard (URB) and Coated Recycled Paperboard (CRB) Grades

DELAWARE, Ohio, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB). The recycled paperboard increase is effective with new orders and shipments on and after June 6, 2022. These price increases are in response to inflationary cost increases in transportation, energy, labor, chemicals, maintenance, and other raw materials and continued strong demand across the Greif paperboard and converting network.

(PRNewsfoto/Greif) (PRNewswire)

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: to be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging, and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

Matt Leahy

740-549-6158

matthew.leahy@greif.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greif, Inc.