Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago

DENVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2022.

Election of Directors

Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee

 Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

Peter A. Dea

181,052,519

97.67%

4,308,495

2.32%

Meg A. Gentle

185,064,734

99.32%

1,257,914

0.67%

Howard J. Mayson

185,666,639

99.64%

659,123

0.35%

Brendan M. McCracken

185,712,436

99.67%

614,527

0.32%

Lee A. McIntire

183,360,724

98.40%

2,964,280

1.59%

Katherine L. Minyard

185,471,660

99.54%

856,324

0.45%

Steven W. Nance

185,628,545

99.62%

693,631

0.37%

Suzanne P. Nimocks

181,941,295

97.64%

4,386,577

2.35%

George L. Pita

184,924,251

99.25%

1,396,304

0.74%

Thomas G. Ricks

183,234,525

98.34%

3,085,321

1.65%

Brian G. Shaw

185,057,328

99.31%

1,268,537

0.68%

Bruce G. Waterman

183,560,190

98.51%

2,766,228

1.48%

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

 Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

182,065,279

97.78%

4,123,657

2.21%

Increase Share Reserve of Omnibus Incentive Plan

The results for the increase share reserve of the Omnibus Incentive Plan were as follows:

 Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

181,330,791

97.35%

4,922,022

2.64%

Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

 Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

202,015,794

97.60%

4,965,334

2.39%

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304 

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-301541402.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

