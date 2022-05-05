SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds FSI, NTUS, ACC, and CMPI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) in connection with the proposed merger of FSI with Lygos, Inc. ("Lygos"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Lygos issued $160 million worth of convertible notes with a 5.5% fixed annual interest rate and a five-year maturity. The conversion price of the convertible note will be set 12 months to the date of the note, and the pricing terms will be set upon the trading price of the future equity but will be set within a market capitalization range of no less than $250 million or no greater than $350 million. If you own FSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fsi

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of NTUS by an affiliate of ArchiMed. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTUS shareholders will receive $33.50 in cash for each share of NTUS common stock owned. If you own NTUS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ntus

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ACC by Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ACC shareholders will receive $65.47 in cash for each share of ACC common stock owned. If you own ACC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/acc

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CMPI by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CMPI shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of CMPI common stock owned. If you own CMPI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cmpi

